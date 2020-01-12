Punta Gorda YMCA launches weight loss program
A new, 12-week program at the Punta Gorda YMCA is launching on Jan. 13 to help community members lose weight. Each weekly, one-hour session will help participants gain insights into physical activity and nutrition and a better understanding of the obstacles and pitfalls that make losing weight (and keeping it off) such a challenge. At the end of the 12 weeks, facilitators will help participants chart a course for continued success. Participants will continue to receive guidance over the course of nine monthly follow-up meetings. Membership is not required to sign up for Weight Loss Program. Stop by the Punta Gorda YMCA to register, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. There are two class times available: 11:30 a.m. Mondays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost is $50 for members/$150nonmembers.The classes will be at Bayfront Center location, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, contact Jane Martin, 941-375-9123 or email JMartin@veniceymca.org.
Rockin' Run & Roll 5K
The City of North Port will host its 2nd Annual Rockin’ Run & Roll 5K on Jan. 18. This event is open to all ages and abilities.The flat, fast 3.1-mile race is well marked with a water stations along the route. All registration must be completed online at www.runsignup.com/NP5k. This year’s event theme is “Back to the 80s'' Parks & Recreation is encouraging participants to dress in their best “80s” attire. 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Jan. 18. North Port Parks & Rec, 6207 W, Price Blvd., North Port. 941-429-7275 or parks@cityofnorthport.com.
SKY YMCA Spin-a-Thon/'Pedal for Parkinson’s'
The 5th annual SKY YMCA Spin-a-Thon where you can "Pedal for Parkinson" will be from 7 a.m.-noon Jan. 18 at Bayfront YMCA Community Event Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. This is an indoor cycling event that is open to members and nonmembers. No experience necessary. Choose to ride for one, two, three, up to four hours. Enjoy team teaching, fun music, raffles and food all while enjoying a beautiful view of the Peace River. The cost is $25 per hour or $85 for all four hours. Net proceeds will be utilized to purchase the bike computers needed to bring the "Pedal For Parkinson’s" program to the YMCA. This program helps those living with Parkinson's improve their balance, reduce tremors and reduce the disease symptoms by as much as 35%. Sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/SPINATHON or in person at the Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email frontdesk2pg@skyymca.org.
Register for the 2020 Gulf Coast Games For Life
Registration is now open for the 31st Annual Gulf Coast Games for Life, which take place January and February at locations throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. The 2020 Gulf Coast Games for Life events are open to amateur athletes 50 years and older as of Dec. 31, 2020. The games are a qualifying event for the Florida Senior Games State Competition, which serve as a qualifier for the 2021 National Senior Games that will be held in Fort Lauderdale. Gulf Coast Games for Life consists of 19 events beginning with the 5K Road Race on Jan. 18 and continuing with events Feb. 1-9. Events take place in Sarasota County, Manatee County and the City of North Port. Other events include basketball shooting, bowling, golf, pickleball, shuffleboard and more. A one-time registration fee of $12 is required, with $3 for each event. Some events may also have a facility fee. For a full list of events or to register online visit scgov.net/parks. Additional information is also available by calling the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
'Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask'
Ananda Yoga is pleased to announce a free workshop at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Ananda Yoga, 13035 Tamiami Trail, Suite E, North Port. The workshop will cover the history of the use of hemp oil for healing, the benefits of CBD oil, the quality differences in products on the market, how to choose a quality CBD product and help educate people on the myriad of misinformation circulating about CBD. The workshop will be taught by Teri Michel, who is a licensed massage therapist and certified Ayurvedic health educator. She has been working with essential oils since 2009 and recently completed a certification on the endoCannabinoid System and CBD. If you would like to attend or for more information, call 941-875-8582.
What is that Spinning Sensation?
A sudden spinning sensation may be vertigo. Learn causes, symptoms and remedies. Lunch provided. 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose?
If you're considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That's why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation. 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Siblings Class
Expecting? This class helps to prepare big brother(s) and big sister(s) for the arrival of a new family member. 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free. Space is limited. RSVP required. Call 941-766-4414 to register.
CHEC Fun Run
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center in Punta Gorda welcomes all runners and walkers to its first Trek for CHEC event on Jan. 25. This event will feature competitive runs and fun walks for people of all ages. There will be food trucks, a band, special activities such as “how to fish” lessons for younger children, a Fabulous Door Prize raffle and more. The first event is a 10K competitive run. The second event is a dual 5K competitive run and 5K fun walk. The third event is a 1-mile fun walk for younger children. The first event begins at 7:45 a.m. Several (trail) routes will be used simultaneously and at staggered times – see the trail maps at http://checflorida.org/trekforchec.html for details. Register at Runsignup.com (search for Trek for CHEC in the “Find a Race” search field) today. CHEC’s mission is to build awareness and encourage conservation of our area’s rich natural resources while protecting the environment. Proceeds will help further environmental educational programs for children and adults.
Tobacco Free Partnership meeting
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 28 at the CareerSource, 3745 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to educating others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. For more information, contact prevention@drugfreecc.org.
Health, Safety and Women’s Expo
Bayfront Health’s 2020 Health, Safety and Women’s Expo will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This is an event designed especially for you: Showcasing products, services and health and safety preparedness courses. Whether it’s fashion and financial planning or health and wellness, there will be over 100 professionals representing a variety of local businesses and organizations offering something for everyone, including head-to-toe pampering, demonstrations, educational information, health and wellness products, arts and crafts, health screenings, sweepstakes, massages and more. To learn more about this and other events and activities planned at Bayfront Health, visit BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Brains and Balance Past 60 Program
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This class will take place 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3-March 18. Research shows that staying mentally sharp and physically stable will improve the quality of life as we age. This class combines balance exercises along with brain training drills in a fun and interactive program. You can register online at https://bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County Heart Walk
The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association's premier event for raising funds to save lives from heart disease and stroke. Check in at 8 a.m. Feb. 8. Call 941-625-3164 to register. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda.
