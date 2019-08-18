Complementary and Integrative Approaches for Pain Management
Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center will be providing a training seminar at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, from 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Exhibitors will be present. This seminar will feature Jill Klayman, Ph.D. as she presents “Complementary and Integrative Approaches for Pain Management.” The seminar will begin with light refreshments and highlight various exhibits, including tai chi, yoga, gyrotonix, massage, acupuncture and HealthFit. Klayman will present from 6-7 p.m. and follow with a 30-minute Q&A session. The target audience includes physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, other health care providers and interested community members. There is no cost to attend this event. For more information, contact 941-361-6602 or email eyoder@health.usf.edu. To register for this event, contact Erinn Yoder at 941-361-6602.
Pulmonary Diet Nutrition Class
Learn how eating habits can affect your breathing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Control Risk Factors to Improve Brain Health
Learn the actions to take that can keep you mentally sharp as you age, because choices you make today could prevent brain problems such as stroke and memory loss tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Speaker: Nasser Razack, M.D., Neurointerventional Surgeon. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
‘Remember the Fallen’ 5K & 10K Memorial Run
The NPFR Honor Guard will host their 9th Annual “Remember the Fallen” 5K & 10K Memorial Run on Sept. 7 at 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Inspired by the events that took place on 9-11-01, this will be a day to remember, honor and support the first responders and members of the armed services who protect and serve our community and country every day. runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/Remember theFallen5KMemorialRun.
Healthy Charlotte to screen documentary on childhood trauma and resilience
Healthy Charlotte is sponsoring a screening of the documentary “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Directed by James Redford, son of Robert, this hour-long documentary looks at the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences and prevention and treatment of toxic stress, now understood to be one of the largest public health issues facing our generation and a leading cause of everything from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression. The documentary is designed to spread a message of awareness but, more importantly, hope. The event will start with the film and end with a discussion on how participants can apply strategies from the film in their own lives and throughout Charlotte County. Registration is required. To register, contact Jennifer Sexton at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County at 941-624-7200, ext. 7279 or email jennifer.sexton@flhealth.gov.
Frantz EyeCare Day of Giving Back
Frantz EyeCare announces its fourth annual Day of Giving Back-scheduled for Oct. 4, when deserving individuals will receive the gift of sight, compliments of Frantz EyeCare. This is the fourth year Frantz EyeCare has participated in Mission Cataract, a program that provides free Cataract Surgery to deserving patients whose vision has been affected by cataracts and cannot afford to pay for the procedure to remove them. Surgeries will be performed at the Suncoast Surgery Center in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-418-0999 or learn more at BetterVision.net.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charlotte County will be held on Oct. 5 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Sign up today at act.alz.org/charlottefl or contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or email kaheldman@alz.org.
Golf Fore Hope
Golf Fore Hope, a golf tournament to benefit the Hope Parkinson Program, is scheduled for Oct. 5 at The Golf Club at Magnolia Landing at 3501 Avenida Del Vera Blvd., North Fort Myers. The scramble format tournament will begin with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and includes 18 holes of golf. Afterwards, golfers will enjoy a cookout lunch featuring prizes, raffles and more. Individual golfers are $75 each; four-golfer teams are $300. The event is limited to 25 teams. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Online registration and sponsorships are available at Donate.HopeHCS.org/Golf. For information on registration and hole sponsorships, contact Martin Haas at martin@entechus.com or 239-229-1000.
Haunted Health Fair
A Haunted Health Fair will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Village Place Health & Rehabilitation Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Health care vendors, bounce house plus tricks and tricks for the whole family. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
