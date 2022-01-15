Tobacco Free Partnership meeting
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Family Service Center Building, 21500 Gibralter, Port Charlotte. An online option to participate is also available by calling 941-777-3945.
2022 Big Bill Big 5KThe 2nd annual Big Bill Big 5K will take place at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. The Big Bill Big 5K will benefit the Big Bill Foundation, which was created in memory of Bradenton native and co-founder of Fit2Run, Bill Robinson after he lost his battle with Leukemia in 2020 at the age of 70. The Big Bill Foundation’s mission is to provide scholarships to survivors or bereaved siblings of childhood cancer. At this year’s Big Bill Big 5K, the Big Bill Foundation inaugural scholarships will be awarded during a heartfelt ceremony on race day. For more information, visit www.fit2run.com.
Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2022 Track and Field event on March 5. All other events will be Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration is open for track and field events. Registration for all other events begins Aug. 15. For additional information, call 941-681-3760, visit the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood or online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Weight Loss & Fitness Support GroupTOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, how weight affects health and strategies for obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight. TOPS meets every Wednesday at South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. Weigh-in starts at 8:45 a.m. Meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. For more information, visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com.
Dance 2 B FitChoreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. $2. For more information, call 941-681-3760.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-099 or email acausey@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www.pedalingforparkinsons.org.
Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-099 or email acausey@ymcaswfl.org.
Beach Yoga9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
