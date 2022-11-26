Exercise class

EnhanceFitness is an evidence-based group exercise program for older adults living with chronic conditions at the Punta Gorda YMCA.

 Ground Picture/Shutterstock

Enhance Fitness at the Punta Gorda YMCA

EnhanceFitness is an evidence-based group exercise program for older adults living with chronic conditions. Nov. 28-March 17 at Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The one hour class meets three times a week. from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Registration and a physician health release are required. To register or additional information, email heid@ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.


 

