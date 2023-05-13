Child safety

Child Safety and Wellness Workshops are being conducted in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.

 Shutterstock

#YPOWERUP — personal training for young adults

Build overall strength and power in sports performance, body contouring/shaping and more. Class is four weeks from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays beginning May 15. Punta Gorda Y, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Register in person, online at www.ymcaswfl.org, call 941-505-0999 or email acappuccilli@ymcaswfl.org.


   

 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments