Parkinson’s group meetings
• North Port JFCS Care Partner Connection with Carolyn Stephens, LCSW, (Open Forum and Sharing) and Parkinson’s Power Hour from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at Neuro Challenge Foundation North Port, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
• Movers and Shakers Parkinson’s Discussion Group (Open forum and Sharing) with guest speaker Dr. Daniel Stein, Neurology of Cannabis, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 27 at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
• Venice Care Partner Support Group with Ellen Schaller, NCF Care Advisor (Open Forum and Sharing) from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 27. Please note location change to: IHOP, 4369 Tamiami Trail, Venice
• Punta Gorda Parkinson’s Support Group People with Parkinson’s and Care Partners Breakout Groups from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 28 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda,
Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class
Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class will be held from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. June 25 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Lung cancer screening
The Englewood Area Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Resource Network will be presenting a special program on the importance of and availability of lung cancer screening from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 25 at the Suncoast Auditorium at Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd., Englewood.
Experts from Fawcett Memorial Hospital (for Charlotte County residents) and Sarasota Memorial Hospital (for Sarasota County residents) will talk about the free or low cost lung cancer screening programs that are offered respectively.
Frantz EyeCare Day of Giving Back
Frantz EyeCare announces its fourth annual Day of Giving Back-scheduled for Oct. 4, when deserving individuals will receive the gift of sight, compliments of Frantz EyeCare. This is the fourth year Frantz EyeCare has participated in Mission Cataract, a program that provides free Cataract Surgery to deserving patients whose vision has been affected by cataracts and cannot afford to pay for the procedure to remove them. Surgeries will be performed at the Suncoast Surgery Center in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-418-0999 or learn more at BetterVision.net.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charlotte County will be held on Oct. 5 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Sign up today at act.alz.org/charlottefl, or contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or email: kaheldman@alz.org.
Golf tournament to raise money for scholarship funds
The second annual APWA/PRES joint golf tournament will be held with registration and continental breakfast at 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice. Raffle tickets, mulligans and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. Entry fee is $75 per player which includes continental breakfast, buffet lunch, cart, green fees, range balls, door prize and goodie bag. For more information, contact dpopescu@dkmassoc.com.
Suncoast Living Health and Wellness Expo
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host Suncoast Living Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2. Visit with health and wellness experts at their informative booths, located on the Village promenade. Register to win great prizes. Free samples and screenings. Free admission and parking. For more information, visit https://www.fishville.com.
Hope PACE seeking volunteers
Do you have a caring heart and time to share? Hope PACE, a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly that helps aging adults live independently in our community, is seeking volunteers for its Port Charlotte Care Center.
Volunteers may be asked to talk and socialize with individuals in Hope’s care, organize fun games and activities, assist with crafts or special projects, help with meals and snacks, or offer administrative support to on-site staff.
Before helping at the Hope PACE Care Center, volunteers will receive an in-depth orientation session. Volunteers must be at least 14 years or older. Call 239-415-7217 or visit www.HopeHCS.org/volunteer for more information about volunteer opportunities.
To learn more about Hope Healthcare programs, including Hope Kids Care, Hope PACE, Hope Palliative Care and the Hope Parkinson Program, call 239-482-4673 or visit www.HopeHCS.org.
LOUD Crowd classes
The LOUD Crowd classes meet every Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Universal Fitness, 1544 Rio De Janeiro Ave, Punta Gorda. No fee. New member are requested to contact 941-204-1515 prior to attending for the first time.
The LOUD Crowd is a weekly speech class for individuals with Parkinson’s disease who have previously undergone speech therapy. For more information contact Mary Spremulli, at 941-204-1515 or email info@voiceaerobicsdvd.com.
Voice Aerobics class
Sponsored by Neurochallenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, Voice Aerobics with Mary Spremulli is held the fourth Thursday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Peace River Presbyterian Center, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port. Voice Aerobics is a whole body voice strengthening program combining voice practice with movement. The class provides education about speech and voice changes associated with Parkinson’s, an introduction to vocal function exercises, and a setting for social interaction, support, and communication. There is no fee for classes.
No prior speech therapy is required to join, and classes will focus on: vocal function exercise, speech practice, and methods to improve communication for people living with Parkinson’s. To learn more, call 941-204-1515.
Monthly Tobacco Cessation Seminars
Englewood Community Hospital offers free monthly tobacco cessation seminars. The Tools to Quit program will provide information about the effects of tobacco use, the benefits of quitting, and will assist you in developing your own quit plan. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy, but finding help should be. With the new Quit Your Way program, the Florida Department of Health’s Tobacco Free Florida program is making it easier for tobacco users in the state to access the free and proven-effective resources available to all Floridians. They have expanded their resources offering tobacco users interested in quitting access to free tools, including a starter kit of nicotine replacement patches, Text2Quit, email tips and a quit guide.
Englewood Community Hospital offers the Group Quit seminars on the third Wednesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Englewood Community Hospital cafeteria conference room. If you or a loved one is ready to quit your way, please register by calling 866-534-7909.
‘Minding Our Elders’
Join Karen Hallenbeck, Senior Living Advisor, Writer, Executive Director and Host of “Minding Our Elders,” is on the air at 11 a.m. every other Monday on WCCF 1580am.
Seventeen years as an Executive Director of Assisted Living Memory Care Communities has given Karen the expertise and empathy to assist families in their journey through senior living. Topics on “Minding Our Elders” will include how to choose the “right” community for your loved one, transitioning at a community, what legal issues should be completed, common questions about placement or how families can endure the emotional impact of caring for their loved one.
You can share your story or make comments during the show by calling in at 941-206-1580 or go to www.wccfam.com for the “Minding Our Elders” blog.
Free bike rides
Free bicycle rides are offered at 8:30 a.m. every Saturday. All riders are welcome. Helmet is required. The rides depart from Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Suite 1116, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-2263
Friendship Centers need volunteers in North Port
The Friendship Centers currently has a volunteer opening for Friendship at Home Volunteers in North Port. The Friendship at Home program matches volunteers with isolated seniors through telephone reassurance, the friendly visitor program and supportive intervention. Volunteers go through a background check and screening process. Training is provided.
If you enjoy working with older adults and would be interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact Robert Rogers at rrogers@friendshipcenters.org or 941-556-3223.
Blood pressure
Free blood pressure screenings are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
