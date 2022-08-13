Knee pain

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital is hosting a free talk on knee pain treatment Aug. 25.

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital to host free talk on knee pain treatment

The session will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Aug. 25 with Orthopedic Specialist Joseph Noah, M.D., a member of the medical staff of Englewood Hospital. The session will be in the Suncoast Auditorium at 779 Medical Drive on the hospital campus. A free continental breakfast also will be served. Registration is required. Call 844-706 -8773 or register online at https://bit.ly/EnglewoodWellness Series2022.


 

