Everything you ever wanted to know about CBD but were afraid to ask
“Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask” will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Ananda Yoga in North Port. The workshop will cover the history of the use of hemp oil for healing, the benefits of CBD oil, the quality differences in products on the market, how to choose a quality CBD product and help educate people on the myriad of misinformation circulating about CBD. The workshop will be taught by Teri Michel, who is a Licensed Massage Therapist & Certified Ayurvedic Health Educator. She has been working with essential oils since 2009 and recently completed a Certification on the EndoCannabinoid System and CBD. If you would like to attend or for more Information, call 941-875-8582. Ananda Yoga is at 13035 Tamiami Trail, Suite E, North Port.
Hernias and acid reflux: Symptoms and treatment options
Hernias can sometimes play a role in the development of acid reflux and chronic reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). There are a variety of treatments for both; most can be managed medically, but some do require surgery. Learn about the signs, symptoms and non-surgical and surgical treatment options. Speaker: Matthew Tufts, M.D., general surgeon. 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Lunch provided. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
Free presentations prepare seniors for Medicare and open enrollment
The Medicare Open Enrollment Period begins on Oct. 15, and future and current Medicare beneficiaries are invited to attend free presentations about the ins and outs of Medicare. The presentations will feature professionally trained counselors of the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program. SHINE Counselors will offer the following presentations:
10 a.m. Oct. 16: First Presbyterian Church, 2230 Harriet St., Port Charlotte.
10 a.m. Oct. 17: H2U at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, 3280 N. Tamiami Trail, Suite 493, Port Charlotte.
1 p.m. Oct. 23: Punta Gorda Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
10 a.m. Nov. 6: Mid-County Library (2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
11:30 a.m. Nov. 15: Healthy Life Center-Babcock Ranch, 42880 Crescent Loop, Suite 100, Punta Gorda.
The Medicare Open Enrollment presentation reviews the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C, and D, with an emphasis on preparing for the Open Enrollment period and the new online Medicare plan finder tool. Counselors will be available to answer questions after the presentations.
To receive help from SHINE, individuals may call to schedule appointments at designated SHINE counseling sites, attend enrollment events in their local communities, or arrange to speak with a trained SHINE counselor by calling the AAASWFL Elder Helpline 1-866-41-ELDER (1-866-413-5337). For a listing of SHINE counseling sites and enrollment events, visit www.floridashine.org.
Don’t Punish Pain Rally
The rally will be held in conjunction with dozens of others across the nation to protest the continued discrimination and abuse of patients with chronic pain caused by the federal and state governments denying them access to adequate medication. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., Fort Myers. dontpunishpainrally.com.
Trick or Trot 5K Trail Run
Come join fellow ghouls and goblins in this Halloween-themed (costumes encouraged) 5K trail run through Ann Dever Park in Englewood on Oct. 19. Gender-specific shirt guaranteed if registered by Oct. 17. Awards for overall, youth, masters, grand and senior masters, veteran masters and top three male/female in each age group. Info: runsignup.com/Race/FL/Englewood/TrickorTrot5KTrailRun. Online registration ends Oct. 17. Proceeds benefit the Zoomers scholarship fund and Suncoast Humane Society. If you are unable to race but would like to support the Zoomers Scholarship fund, click on the Donate button on the race website.
Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class
Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. 1:15 p.m. Oct. 22 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Tobacco Free Partnership meeting
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 22 at the CareerSource, 3745 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to educating others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco, and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. For more information, contact prevention@drugfreecc.org.
Haunted Health Fair
A Haunted Health Fair will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Village Place Health & Rehabilitation Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Vendors, bounce house plus tricks and tricks for the whole family. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
Golf tournament to raise money for scholarship funds
The second annual APWA/PRES joint golf tournament will be held with registration and continental breakfast at 7 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice. Raffle tickets, mulligans and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. Entry fee is $75 per player which includes continental breakfast, buffet lunch, cart, green fees, range balls, door prize and goodie bag. For more information, contact dpopescu@dkmassoc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.