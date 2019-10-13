Join Lee Health in saving lives while honoring your breast cancer hero with the “Bucks for Ducks” fundraiser. For the past eight years in October, the pink rubber ducks have transformed the reflection pond at the Regional Cancer Center into a bright, cheerful symbol of hope during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each Bucks for Ducks donor gets a pink rubber ducky to write a personal message or to name in honor of a loved one. Funds raised with the ducks support Lee Health’s Breast Health Centers’ mammography fund to assist less fortunate patients with breast cancer detection. The rubber duckies are $3 each or two for $5. The ducks are available at the following donation sites: Regional Cancer Center, 8931 Colonial Center Drive, Suite 200, Fort Myers. Outpatient Center at the Sanctuary Breast Center, 8960 Colonial Center Drive, Fort Myers. Outpatient Center at HealthPark Commons Breast Center, 16281 Bass Road, Suite 204, Fort Myers. Outpatient Center at Surfside, 2441 Surfside Blvd., Cape Coral. As the ducks are purchased, they are placed in the reflection pond at the Regional Cancer Center. The flock will gather throughout October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Breast Health Center staff is more than happy to place a duck in the reflection pond for donors who are unable to come to one of the donation sites. A memorial and blessing of the ducks will take place at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Anyone is welcome to attend. For more information or to make a donation, call Diana Hammock at 239-343-9452.