RUN RDP Family 5K
Run through the Long Marsh Golf Course in Rotonda. This right-before-sunset run is the perfect family event at 4:44 p.m. Dec. 26. With pre-race snacks, ’80s and ’90s hip-hop throughout the course and a post-race mini-party this is sure to be fun for all ages. Packet pick-up will be day of race starting at 3 p.m. https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/RotondaWest/RUNRDP.
Freedom RunThe 2nd Annual 5K Freedom Run will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 31 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Sign up at wrgainesjr.org.
AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’AAA is offering Tow to Go during the final week of the holiday season, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road. The service is provided from 6 p.m. Dec. 24 to 6 a.m. Jan. 3. Free and available to AAA members and nonmembers. Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 miles radius. AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one per vehicle, with face mask/covering, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating. For more information, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).
Chronic Pain Self-Management WorkshopsWould you like to learn how to better manage chronic pain conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain, headaches and more? Lee Health’s workshop is free and meets weekly for six weeks. Learn how to more easily manage your medications; understand the benefits of exercise; manage symptoms of stress, pain and fatigue; and make smarter decisions related to health eating. Participants will also receive a copy of the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain.” The sessions begin Jan. 12 at Hope Lutheran Church, 25999 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Call 239-424-3121 for more information.
Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2022 Track and Field event on March 5. All other events will be Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens Jan. 3 for track and field events. Registration for all other events begin Aug. 15. For additional information, call 941-681-3760, visit the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood or online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-099 or email acausey@ymcaswfl.org.
Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-099 or email acausey@ymcaswfl.org.
Beach Yoga9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.