Get free help to quit smoking
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Class is 2:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
Learn about stress management
Excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Class is at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 25 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave. in Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Seminar: What do you have to lose?
If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team.
You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Class is 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Physician will lead discussion on TAVR
Luis Dibos, M.D., FACS, cardiac surgeon, chief of cardiac surgery and member of the medical staff at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, will lead a discussion and cover everything you want to know about TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement). The talk is at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, 2500 Harbor Blvd. Dibos’ discussion will coincide with Bayfront Health Port Charlotte’s Mended Hearts Volunteer’s monthly support group meeting. The Mended Hearts is a national and community-based nonprofit organization that provides support to those diagnosed with heart disease. Its members draw on personal experience as they offer peer-to-peer support.
After the discussion, if you are a heart survivor or family caregiver, volunteers will be available to answer questions and share information about this valuable support program. Seating is limited, registration is required. For more information and to register to attend, call 941-766-4686 or learnaboutTAVR.eventbrite.com.
Get ‘Fit for Life’ at Senior Games 2020
Charlotte County Community Services will host “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2020 from March 1-22. This Olympic style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for senior citizens.
The games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships.
Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. For information, contact Willie Vails at 941-681-3760, email Willie.Vails@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Pregnancy Careline Center presents ‘Gala 2020: Expecting Miracles’
Pregnancy Careline Center will present the annual fundraiser “Gala 2020: Expecting Miracles” taking place March 3 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center at 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda, featuring Amy Ford, author of “A Bump in Life: True Stories of Hope and Courage During an Unplanned Pregnancy.”
The Pregnancy Careline Center is the local pregnancy center devoted to guiding women and families through an unplanned pregnancy.
They provide free pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, mentoring and parenting education. For more information, call 941-625-5576 or email admin@pregnancycare line.org.
Reserve your seat for Senior Care Conference 2020
Learn about caring for the caregiver, organizing legal affairs, making a financial plan, senior care options and more at the Senior Care Conference. It runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda. Space is limited. Reserve your seat at www.seniorsource.com or call 941-677-7233.
Punta Gorda Shav-A-Thon — St. Baldrick’s Foundation Fundraiser
When you sit in the barber’s chair and put on that cape, you transform into a hero for kids with cancer. As a shavee, you’re not only raising funds researchers depend on to cure childhood cancer — you’re also spreading awareness every time you show off your bald head. Your commitment to shave for the cause raises more than funds and awareness — it shows kids who lost their hair during treatment that you support them, and it brings hope to their families and friends. 2-6 pm. March 14. Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, go to www.stbaldricks.org/events/puntagorda.
5K Color Run
Relay For Life of North Port is hosting the 5K Color Run at 8 a.m. March 14. The race will take place on North Port High School’s campus, beginning and finishing around the football track. Colored powder will be tossed at the start, each mile marker and the finish line. Afterward there will be an after party with refreshments and snacks for participants and some entertaining activities for the younger kids. There will be awards for top male/female overall and for top finishers in age categories. North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. All profits received from this race will go directly toward cancer research through the American Cancer Society. runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/RelayForLifeofNorthPort5KColorRunWalk.
ARCHway tennis/golf fundraiser event
The sixth annual ARCHway Institute for Addictive Diseases and Co-Existing Mental Health Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 21, at Twin Isles Country Club, starting with registration at 7 a.m., 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees and cart with buffet lunch/silent auction following scramble. The second annual Tennis Mixer will beat 2 p.m. March 20 also at Twin Isles Country Club. Entry fee is $40, which includes entry and awards mixer poolside at 4 p.m.. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. Poolside only is $10. Proceeds will benefit the Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in Charlotte County and the Sheriff’s Addiction Recovery Initiative to be used helping an individual who is in need of financial help for recovery. Checks may be made payable and mailed to ARCHway Institute, 3941 Tamiami Trail, Suite 3157-53, Punta Gorda. Contact Dan Stuckey at Dan.stuckey@thearchwayinstitute.org for more information or 314-452-4982.
TEAM Punta Gorda Annual Golf Scramble
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 15th annual fundraising golf scramble is scheduled for March 21 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. The fee of $85 per player or $320 per team includes greens fees, cart, continental breakfast and lunch. Players of all abilities are welcome. Detailed information and registration forms are available online at www.teampuntagorda.org or contact team@teampuntagorda.org.
Feet Across Riverwood 5K Run/Walk
Gates are open to all that want to participate in this year’s Feet Across Riverwood 5K Walk/Run timed event on March 21. It is a flat and scenic 5K at the Riverwood Community in Port Charlotte. In the past 3 years we have had hundreds of participants from ages 8 to 80. Proceeds from the Project Detect 5K are used to provide free cancer screenings for uninsured and underinsured residents of Charlotte County.Refreshments, music, as well as a food truck will be available to celebrate at the conclusion of the race. Race begins at 8 a.m. at the Riverwood Activity Center, 4250 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Sign up at www.projectdetect.org.
