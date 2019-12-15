Lunch and Learn: The Benefits of Massage Therapy
Learn about the possible health benefits and what to expect during a massage therapy session. 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Lunch provided. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose?
If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. Seminars are interactive and include members of the weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend or other support person with you. 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
CBD Q&A
A free workshop, “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask,” will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Ananda Yoga in North Port. The workshop will cover the history of the use of hemp oil for healing, the benefits of CBD oil, the quality differences in products on the market, how to choose a quality CBD product and help educate people on the myriad of misinformation circulating about CBD. The workshop will be taught by Teri Michel, who is a licensed massage therapist and certified ayurvedic health educator. She has been working with essential oils since 2009 and recently completed a certification on the endocannabinoid system and CBD. If you would like to attend or for more information, contact Teri at 941-875-8582. Ananda Yoga is at 13035 Tamiami Trail, suite E, North Port.
Blue Christmas service at Gulf Cove church
Not everyone is upbeat and cheery for the Christmas holidays. There are many reasons to feel blue — dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over your future. These and many other situations can make parties and joviality painful for many people. If you or someone you know is having a difficult time this Christmas season, join the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 for a special service of remembrance and hope. Jesus came into a broken world. Let Him help mend your heart as we celebrate His gift. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte. The church can be contacted at 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or online at GulfCoveChurch.com.
Quit your way
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. There’s a free class at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte conference center at 2500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
Chronic disease self-management pogram
Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is offering a free six-week workshop, the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program. Workshops begin Jan. 6 and continue on Tuesday afternoons through Feb. 10 at The Verandas of Punta Gorda, 24500 Airport Road. Adults older than 60 and adults with disabilities who have one or more chronic conditions are eligible to participate. Space is limited and advance registration is required. To register, contact Sherry Young, AAASWFL’s Health & Wellness Coordinator at sherry.young@aaaswfl.org or by calling 866-413-5337.
