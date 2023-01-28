Beach yoga

Check out opportunities to do yoga on the beach in Englewood and Nokomis.

 Shutterstock

Parkinson’s disease voice strengthening program

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Key Chorale offer the free voice strengthening program series, the Off-Key Chorale, rehearsing at 10:45 a.m. Thursdays through March 2 at the Senior Friendship Center, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota. The group is comprised of people living with Parkinson’s, family members, caregivers and volunteer singers from Key Chorale. The Off-Key Chorale provides an opportunity for individuals with Parkinson’s disease to improve and strengthen their voices through singing and provides a fellowship activity for people whose social opportunities are often limited by this disease. Register at NeuroChallenge.org.


 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments