Toy drive helps underprivileged children
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their fourth annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
The drive goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated.
Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group). Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St. Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), and The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
The Salvation Army introduces ‘Kettle Pay’
As America moves toward becoming a cashless society, The Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by making a gift with Apple Pay or Google Pay at the iconic Red Kettles.
The Salvation Army will place smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs across the Charlotte and DeSoto counties allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation. Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone. Donations are accepted at any of the more our 32 kettles sites in Port Charlotte and Arcadia. To learn more, visit salvationarmyflorida.org/portcharlotte.
Advocate Radiation Oncology launches in Southwest Florida
Cancer patients and their families in Southwest Florida don’t have to travel far for personalized care now that Advocate Radiation Oncology has opened its first office at 3080 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, is the area’s only locally owned and operated radiation center.
ARO will serve as a central location for expert radiation oncologists including Dr. Daniel Dosoretz, Dr. Arie Dosoretz, Dr. Amy Fox and Dr. James Rubenstein. Advocate Radiation Oncology provides patients and families with personalized services, from preventative care to radiation treatments. New state-of-the-art equipment is on-site to allow for cutting-edge radiation treatments. The center features the “True-Beam” IMRT linear accelerator, which is used to precisely target and destroy tumor cells in the body with radiation. The practice offers patients a variety of treatment options, including SRS (Stereotactic Radiosurgery) and SBRT (Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy) capabilities granting patients individually tailored treatment plans.
Advocate Radiation Oncology is now accepting new patients. Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be booked by calling 941-883-2199. ARO can be found online at www.advocatero.com.
Waterside Gifts ribbon-cutting celebration
The gift shop at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte has undergone a complete remodel and name change. Known as Waterside Gifts, the shop now offers a refreshed selection of unique gift items for patients, visitors and staff.
Join us for a ribbon-cutting celebration and check out the new decor and offerings starting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, main lobby, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port CharlotteRefreshments provided. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Big Brother Big Sister Class
Expecting? This class helps to prepare sibling(s) for the arrival of a new family member. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Space is limited. RSVP required. Call 941-766-4414 to register.
In-home Fall Prevention and Hands Only CPR
Learn some home improvement tips to keep you and your loved ones safe from a potentially dangerous fall. And, learn the method of CPR recommended by the American Heart Association that is ten times more likely to save someone in cardiac arrest then not doing anything. 2 p.m. Nov. 18. Senior FUNdamentals, 27690 Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Call 941-628-3719 to register.
Infant Massage Class
Learn massage techniques to help soothe and relax your infant while promoting bonding time. 11 a.m. Nov. 19. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte Space is limited. RSVP required. Call 941-766-4414 to register.
Lunch and Learn: Lab Values, What’s Normal What’s Not
Speaker: Eileen deGrandis, M.D., vascular surgeon. So your physician ordered some routine lab tests due to a concern, for a routine wellness visit, of for the management of a chronic medical condition. Results are in. But what do they mean? Learn how to read and understand those abbreviations and unfamiliar terms. Attendees are welcome to bring recent test results for review. Lunch provided. 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19. RSVP required. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
‘Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask’
“Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask” free workshop will at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Ananda Yoga, 13035 Tamiami Trail, Suite E, North Port. The workshop will cover the history of the use of hemp oil for healing, the benefits of CBD oil, the quality differences in products on the market, how to choose a quality CBD product and help educate people on the myriad of misinformation circulating about CBD. The workshop will be taught by Teri Michel, who is a licensed massage therapist and certified Ayurvedic Health Educator. She has been working with essential oils since 2009 and recently completed a Certification on the EndoCannabinoid System and CBD. If you would like to attend or for more Information, call 941-875-8582.
Free Dental Day
Free basic dental care: X-rays, exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings. Arrive early: first come, first served. Veterans will be seen first. 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 22 at New Day Christian Church 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, email SmileFaith@marshalldentistry.com.
Tomahawk 5K
A family fun 5K event at the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, CoolToday Park. Finish inside the park at home plate and see your finish on the JumboTron. You’ll enjoy a rollicking post-race at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar with breakfast and drinks. 7:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, West Villages. $35 per runner. To enter, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/BravesTomahawk5K.
COPD community workshop
A COPD Lung Matters community workshop is scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be door prizes and free testing for COPD patients. The free workshop will give support and education on COPD and involves several health care agencies. RSVP to Jen at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, 941-235-8011.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity’s Turkey Trot 2019
The 21st Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun Walk will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Come chase the bicycle riding turkey around FSW’s beautiful campus on Thanksgiving morning. All proceeds benefit families in need of safe, decent, affordable homes. Compete for medals in the 5K Run or partake in the 5K Fun Walk before feasting on your big meal. Visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org/events/turkey-trot or email events@charlottecountyhfh.org for more information.
