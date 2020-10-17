Oncology Patient Navigator joins Fawcett Memorial Hospital
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is excited to welcome Darlene Colt, BSN, RN, to the oncology patient navigator role. Colt and her husband moved here from Colorado in 2018 and she joined the Fawcett team last year as a case manager.
In her new role as the oncology navigator, Colt meets with patients and family members during their hospital stay that have an existing cancer diagnosis or receive a new diagnosis. Patients with a cancer diagnosis may be admitted for another medical condition, such as a hip fracture. She will then meet with these patients as well during their hospital stay. After her patients are discharged, she will follow up by phone to check-in and see what questions or needs the patients and their families have.
Colt has a number of educational resources available to help with understanding a cancer diagnosis. The resources include chemotherapy medications, radiation, community resources for nonskilled help in the home, home health care, and legal information such as a living will and medical power of attorney.
The hospital is also looking forward to the resumption of the cancer support group just after the first of the year. Colt will lead the group which will be held on the third Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fawcett’s offsite location, H2U, 3280 N. Tamiami Trail, suite 493, Port Charlotte. Lunch will be provided and attendees can benefit from networking with cancer patients, family members and survivors. Reservations and suggested topics for discussion are recommended and can be made by calling 941-624-8079.
Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership meeting
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27 via video conferencing. Register at bit.ly/TFPOctober2020. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. For more information, contact 941-777-3945.
The Homeless Coalition Riverwood ‘Driving Out Hunger’ Golf Scramble
The 9th annual “Driving Out Hunger” Fall Golf Scramble held at the Riverwood Golf Club, 4100 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte will be on Nov. 21. This event is a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed teams. There will be a continental breakfast and southern-style barbeque lunch. The cost is $95 per person. The cost includes breakfast, lunch, 25 tickets to the chance auction, two drink tickets and mulligans for each team.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event and shotgun is at 8:30 a.m. The Homeless Coalition works toward driving out hunger in our community with the Hot Meals program and weekly food pantry. The pantry distributed food to more than 4,600 people in the last year, of whom 30% were seniors. The Hot Meals program is open 365 days per year and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner to our Emergency Shelter residents. Dinner is open to the general public in the Coalition Café. All children residing at the shelter also receive a healthy snack at the end of the day. The Shelter also reserves twenty beds for Veterans who need a roof over their heads. Please contact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, ext. 134 or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org to reserve a spot.
Bayfront Health promotes helpline to assist Medicare beneficiaries in health plan selection
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda announced the availability of a toll-free helpline designed to help Medicare beneficiaries select a health plan that fits their needs and budget.
The free helpline connects callers with licensed agents who can assist in comparing traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage, supplement and prescription plans, and then facilitate enrollment in the plan selected. Through this program it will be easier for Medicare beneficiaries to find a plan that is best for them during Medicare annual enrollment from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Licensed insurance agents are available at no cost or obligation to help consumers find a Medicare plan that meets their health care needs.
In addition to providing assistance throughout the plan application and enrollment process, agents of MedicareCompareUSA can provide an annual review of an enrollee’s Medicare coverage during Medicare’s enrollment period. This often includes assisting members affected by Medicare plan network changes that sometimes occur. Doing so assures that beneficiaries have the information they need to proactively select a plan that best meets their specific needs, preferences and budget.
Local consumers can access the helpline at 855-583-2003 or online at www.medicarecompareusa.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.