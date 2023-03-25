Plantation Golf & Country Club

SPARCCle on the Links Golf Tournament will be 11 a.m. April 20 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Register at SPARCC.net/events.

 FILR PHOTO BY TOM O’NEILL

Loveland Center Ability 5K Run and 1K Fun Walk

Starts at Laishley Park, onto Harborwalk, past Gilchrist Park and back on March 26. Park in Laishley parking lot in front of Laishley Crab House, 50 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Registration is from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Start Times: 5K at 8 a.m. 1K Fun Walk at 8:15 a.m. Sign up at www.lovelandcenter.org.


 

