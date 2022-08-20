Boxing for fitness.

Get fit through Rock Steady Boxing Tuesdays and Thursdays at the YMCA in Punta Gorda.

Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022

Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Register at www.Tinyurl.com/2022SeniorGames.


 

