Beach yoga

Check out opportunities to do yoga on the beach in Englewood and Nokomis.

 Shutterstock

Suncoast Living

Health & Wellness Expo10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For additional information, call 941-204-2222.


 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments