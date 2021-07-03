Guardian Ad Litem child advocate information session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one hour informational session via Zoom. The July session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. July 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more info, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Virtual Dystonia Zoo DayThe inaugural Virtual Dystonia Zoo day in 2020 united thousands of individuals from all 50 states and nine countries, on the same day, at the same time, to raise awareness and raise funds to support the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. Fun live and virtual activities will be planned throughout the day from zoo keeper chats and expert chats to social media contests and arts and crafts.
The live stream kicks off at noon Sept. 25. Register online at letszoothis.swell.gives.
