Food drive
A food drive will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Non-perishable food and cleaning supplies needed. Just drive in and look for the tent.
The latest innovation in cataract correction
Jonathan M. Frantz, M.D., FACS, medical director and chief surgeon of Frantz EyeCare, announces the addition of the AcrySof IQ Vivity Intraocular Lens. Dr. Frantz is the first surgeon in Southwest Florida to offer this technology and he performed the first Vivity procedure in the Southwest Florida market on Sept. 8.
This lens is a non-diffractive, presbyopia mitigating, intraocular lens that utilizes X-WAVE technology to reduce a cataract patient’s dependency on glasses. The Vivity lens utilizes light energy to correct blurry, up-close vision by bending light rays — thus allowing those rays to focus on the retina (the back surface of the eye).
As a result of implanting this artificial lens after cataract surgery, the wavefront of the eye is essentially stretched and shifted giving patients an extended focal range and enabling high-quality vision at far and intermediate ranges as well as functional vision at a close range. Presbyopia is a common, age-related vision condition that hinders the eye’s ability to focus on close objects.
Most individuals experience some form of presbyopia as they age, with many symptoms beginning in the 40s and growing increasingly worse into the 60s. Because the condition is not a disease, it cannot be cured. However, there are safe and effective measures that can be taken to correct presbyopia — like refractive surgery utilizing the Vivity Intraocular Lens. Compared to a monofocal IOL, this IOL can provide an extended range of vision from near to far distances without increasing the chances of visual disturbances. 239-418-0999 or www.BetterVision.net.
Golf tournament to raise funds for domestic and sexual violence survivors
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center is hosting its annual golf tournament, Scramble for SPARCC, at Longboat Key Club, Harbourside Golf Course on Nov. 16. The tournament raises funds to help provide life-saving, free and confidential programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Entry fee is $175 and includes green fees, individual carts, boxed lunch and player awards. Registration opens at noon with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. to kick off the 18-hole scramble. In addition to the golf tournament, there is also a closet to the pin contest, longest drive contest, helicopter ball drop for 50/50 and an outdoor awards celebration. For registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.sparcc.net/events or email Ning Qin at nqin@sparcc.net.
2021 Parkinson’s Expo date announced
Neuro Challenge Foundation’s annually expo is a day-long event created to educate, engage and empower the Parkinson’s community. The expo features several presenters who are nationally renowned Parkinson’s experts. The Parkinson’s Expo will be June 12 at Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd. Palmetto. Sponsorships are now available. All programs and services, including the expo, are provided at no charge. www.neuro challenge.org/expo.
