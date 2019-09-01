Cardiac Diet Nutrition Class
Learn heart-healthy, low fat and low sodium food options at 9 a.m. Sept. 3 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
What do you have to lose?
If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation. 5 p.m. Sept. 5 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
‘Remember the Fallen’ 5K & 10K Memorial Run
The NPFR Honor Guard will host their ninth annual “Remember the Fallen” 5K & 10K Memorial Run on Sept. 7 at 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Inspired by the events that took place on 9-11-01, this will be a day to remember, honor and support the first responders and members of the armed services who protect and serve our community and country every day. runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/Remember theFallen5KMemorialRun.
Venice Triathlon 2019
A great family event where you will swim parallel with the shore in the Gulf of Mexico, bike on smooth, closed Harbor Drive, run on paved roads and sidewalks through Maxine Barritt Park to Caspersen beach will be held at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 7. All racers must be annual USAT members or purchase one-day membership day of the race. Photo ID required for race bags/timing chips. Swim 400 meters, bike 11.5 miles and run 5K. For more information, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/Venice/Triathlon.
Hip and knee pain? Ask Dr. Davis
Have your questions answered one-on-one for all your hip and knee ailments at noon Sept. 11. Speaker: Mark Davis, M.D., orthopedic surgeon. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, fourth floor conference room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Lunch provided. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Bayfront Baby Place Tour
Expecting? View the birthing suites, meet the staff and get questions answered in preparation for an exceptional experience at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Lobby, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Healthy Charlotte to screen documentary on childhood trauma
Healthy Charlotte is sponsoring a screening of the documentary “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Directed by James Redford, son of Robert, this hour-long documentary looks at the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences and prevention and treatment of toxic stress, now understood to be one of the largest public health issues facing our generation and a leading cause of everything from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression. The documentary is designed to spread a message of awareness but, more importantly, hope. The event will start with the film and end with a discussion on how participants can apply strategies from the film in their own lives and throughout Charlotte County. Registration is required. To register, contact Jennifer Sexton at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County at 941-624-7200, ext. 7279 or email jennifer.sexton@flhealth.gov.
Bayfront Health Fall Symposium: Heart Health
Taking care of ourselves is one of the most important things we can do to live a long, healthy life. And, the more we take care of our hearts, the more they will take care of us. Free physician-led discussion to learn more about how to maintain or improve your heart health. Speakers: Sidney Peykar, M.D., FACC, electrophysiologist; Luis Dibos, M.D., FACS, cardiac surgeon and Farhan Majeed, M.D., MHS, FACC, FSCAI, interventional cardiologist. Continental breakfast and lunch provided. RSVP required. 9 a.m. Sept. 21. Kingsway Country Club, 13625 S.W. Kingsway Circle, Port Charlotte. For more information and to register to attend, call 941-766-4285 or visit lovemyheart.eventbrite.com.
Frantz EyeCare Day of Giving Back
Frantz EyeCare announces its fourth annual Day of Giving Back-scheduled for Oct. 4, when deserving individuals will receive the gift of sight, compliments of Frantz EyeCare. This is the fourth year Frantz EyeCare has participated in Mission Cataract, a program that provides free Cataract Surgery to deserving patients whose vision has been affected by cataracts and cannot afford to pay for the procedure to remove them. Surgeries will be performed at the Suncoast Surgery Center in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-418-0999 or learn more at BetterVision.net.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charlotte County will be held on Oct. 5 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Sign up today at act.alz.org/charlottefl or contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or email kaheldman@alz.org.
Golf tournament to raise money for scholarship funds
The second annual APWA/PRES joint golf tournament will be held with registration and continental breakfast at 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice. Raffle tickets, mulligans and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. Entry fee is $75 per player which includes continental breakfast, buffet lunch, cart, green fees, range balls, door prize and goodie bag. For more information, contact dpopescu@dkmassoc.com.
