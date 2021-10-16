Dollars for Mammograms fundraiser
The first of two fundraisers will be a bowling tournament scheduled for Oct. 17 at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Bowling will begin at 1 p.m. The second fundraiser will take place at noon Oct. 23. For more information, visit www.dollarsformammograms.org.
Food DriveThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will hold its monthly food drive for the North Port Salvation Army from 10 a.m.-noon Oct 18. All food and hygiene donations are welcome. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Water Quality Assessment and ImprovementTEAM Punta Gorda and the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association are co-sponsoring an event from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 21 to discuss issues related to local water quality. Speakers at the event will include Brandon Moody, Charlotte County water quality manager and Nicole Iadevaia, research and outreach manager, Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership. Their presentations will discuss the challenges and opportunities surrounding water quality assessment and improvement in Charlotte County. For more information, call 941-637-8326 or visit www.team puntagorda.org.
11th annual Tour de North PortRegistration is now open for the 11th annual Tour de North Port sponsored by People for Trees, an organized on-road scenic bicycle ride covering 15, 35, or 65 miles of the most beautiful, natural settings seen in all of Southwest Florida. The Tour de North Port is not a race. Includes breakfast, a catered lunch, delicious desserts, fully-stocked rest stops, mobile SAG. Register online by Oct. 22. Doors open at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 for check-in and breakfast, with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St., North Port. Early pickup for registration packet/T-shirt and check-in available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23 during the “Taste of North Port Food Fest” at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. For more information or to resister, visit www. peoplefortrees.com, call Alice White at 941- 468-2486 or email treelady 12001@yahoo.com.
Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership meetingThe Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Family Service Center Building, 21500 Gibralter, Port Charlotte. Online option to participate is also available by calling 941-777-3945. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke.
Community Educational SeriesAn educational series will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on the following dates at Chelsea Place Senior Daytime Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Call 941-787-0687 to register.
Oct. 28: Amy Schenck, program specialist for The Alzheimer’s Association.
Nov. 18: Tammy Wilkie, Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office Community Affairs Unit “Community Programs: Take Me Home Program, Project Lifesaver & DNA Kits.”
Dec. 9: Mark Martella, attorney, Dellutri Law Group. “Protecting You and Your Family, Why A Estate Plan Is More Than Just a Will” and “The 7 Biggest Financial Mistakes People Make to Blow Their Retirement.”
Health & Wellness ExpoThe Fall Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Call 941-204-2222 or email info@onholdprod.com for more information.
CDBIA Professional Women in Building TriathlonStarting at noon Nov. 7, participate in a challenge including axe throwing, modified cornhole and mini golf. $300 for first place, $200 for 2nd and $100 for 3rd place. A portion of the net proceeds will benefit the Professional Women in Building Scholarship fund, which helps women build a career in construction. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a Twisted Fork feast and an event shirt. Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For more information visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity’s 23rd annual Turkey TrotThe 23rd annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun Walk is at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 25. Chase the bicycle riding turkey around the Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/CCHabitatTurkeyTrot
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Cause 4 Fashion Show
Your afternoon begins with a mimosa on the terrace overlooking Sarasota Bay and special luncheon prepared by Chef Paul Mattison of Mattison’s Restaurant and Catering. Then the fashion show begins. You will cheer and applaud the models — people with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners — as they rock the runway modeling the latest fashions. Cause 4 Fashion raises funds to provide personalized care advising, education, therapeutic and support programs to people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-926-6413 or email maryjo@ neurochallenge.org.
Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5KThe Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5K is Dec. 4. It includes the Chick-fil-A 5K and 1 Mile Family Walk/Run. 1814 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Registration at 6:15 a.m. Sign up at https://run signup.com/Race/Events/ FL/PortCharlotte/ChickfilAPortCharlotte.
Valerie’s House resumes in-person grief support groupsValerie’s House has resumed in-person grief support groups after a six-week hiatus caused by the COVID-19 spike. Group sessions have resumed at all three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit, which helps children grieve the loss of a loved one, has experienced an increasing number of families seeking grief counseling. About 20% of the new families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19. In addition, Valerie’s House is now providing grief support groups for students, teachers and staff at several schools. Valerie’s House is implementing safety precautions at all of its locations, including requiring all employees to be vaccinated and wear masks during group therapy sessions. Families, however, will not be required to be vaccinated. More information can be found at www.valerieshouse.org.
Mammogram specialFawcett Memorial Hospital will offer a screening mammogram special throughout the month of October, for a self-pay rate of $75 for 2D mammograms and $129 for 3D mammograms. Fawcett offers a relaxing environment in their newly renovated mammography and sensory suite. Select from a variety of soothing sounds and imagery to calm your nerves and your dedicated technologist will answer any questions or concerns that you have. To make a reservation for the October mammography special or to schedule your annual screening, call 866-463-7103.
Beach Yoga9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
Monoclonal antibody treatmentsAnyone 12 years or older and weighing at least 88 pounds, and are high-risk, have the virus or have been exposed to COVID-19, is eligible for the monoclonal treatment. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. To make an appointment, visit www.patientportalfl.com.
