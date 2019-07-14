Ban the Bugs
Learn the signs and symptoms for a variety of infectious diseases, how they are transmitted or acquired, which can be prevented, and how to protect you and your family from most from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Lunch provided. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
Parkinson’s group meetings
• North Port JFCS Care Partner Connection with Carolyn Stephens, LCSW (Open Forum and Sharing) and Parkinson’s Power Hour from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 at Neuro Challenge Foundation North Port, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
• Englewood Parkinson’s Support Group (Sharing and Support for people with Parkinson’s and their families) from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 19 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood.
• Learn about Inbrija during a Special Presentation by Acorda “Parkinson’s OFF Periods and the Role of a New Treatment Option” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at Neuro Challenge Foundation North Port, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port. RSVP to Chelsea Dooley at chelsea@neurochallenge.org or 941-926-641, ext: 300.
• North Port JFCS Care Partner Connection with Carolyn Stephens, LCSW (Open Forum and Sharing) and Parkinson’s Power Hour from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at Neuro Challenge Foundation North Port, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
• Movers and Shakers Parkinson’s Discussion Group, (Open forum and Sharing) from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 25 at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice.
• Venice Care Partner Support Group, with Ellen Schaller, NCF Care Advisor Open Forum and Sharing). IHOP, 4369 Tamiami Trail, Venice.
• Punta Gorda Parkinson’s Support Group People with Parkinson’s and Care Partners Breakout Groups from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 26 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
For a full listing of Neuro Challenge programs and services, visit www.neurochallenge.org.
‘Medicare 101’ presentations
Future and current Medicare beneficiaries are encouraged to attend free presentations about the ins and outs of Medicare. Medicare 101 will be offered by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida and SHINE/SMP (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders/Senior Medicare Patrol). Medicare 101 is a well-rounded presentation covering the basics of Medicare for those soon to be eligible as well as those currently on Medicare. Participants will learn the basics of Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, discover more about the many plan options available.
Upcoming Medicare 101 programs from SHINE are scheduled for the following dates and locations:
July 17: 2 p.m. at the Sarasota Friendship Center, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota
July 25: 11:30 a.m. at Goodwill-Manasota Honore, 1701 N. Honore Ave., Sarasota
The Medicare 101 presentation will feature professionally trained counselors from the SHINE/SMP program. The Florida Department of Elder Affairs’ SHINE program provides free, unbiased information and assistance for Florida Medicare beneficiaries year-round as they carefully evaluate their health care options. SHINE is administered locally by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL).
For more information, call 866-413-5337. For a listing of SHINE counseling sites and public events, visit www.FloridaSHINE.org.
Christmas in July
Santa’s helpers for children and veterans will host its Christmas in July beginning with kick stands up at 12:15 p.m. July 21 from Gatorz Bar and Grill, 3816 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Live music, food and raffles. Door entry is an unwrapped toy, no stuffed animals or $10 cash at the door. Finishing location will be at 1 p.m. at Bar 17, 3149 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda.
Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class
Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. July 23 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Baby Care and Safety Class
This newborn class will teach you the basics of baby care and answer questions about how to keep your newborn safe from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 23 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Attendance should be planned for the last trimester of pregnancy. Partners are encouraged to attend. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Fit Nation Thunderdome
This event is a two day CrossFit competition being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 27-28 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Puunta Gorda. Athletes of all ages will be attending. Tickets at the door will be $15 per day or $25 for the weekend. To purchase advance discount tickets ($20 for the weekend) go to www.fn thunderdome.com/event-tickets. There will be food, vendors and most of the competition takes place indoors. For more information, call 941-833-5444.
Drive-in movie trivia night at Chelsea Place
Chelsea Place Adult Day Care is bringing back the ambience of the drive-in movies at its upcoming Trivia Night at the Port Charlotte facility from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 30. Questions will recall the great and not-so-great films everyone watched from the comfort of their vehicle. “Strait-Jacket,” one of the drive-in staples, starred Lucille Le Sueur, the real name of an Oscar-winning actress featured in numerous suspense films late in her career. Can you name her? The event will feature food, drink and fun. A donation of $10 is requested from attendees, with all proceeds going to the United Way of Charlotte County. Call Amie Conti at 947-787-0687 to RSVP. Chelsea Place Adult Day Care is located at 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Pirate Treasure Trot 5K
This 5K race is held as a fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams at Port Charlotte High School on Aug. 17. The 5K course is flat and winding, multi-surface, with the start and finish on the paved track. The course includes some grass fields, paved sidewalks, parking, and driveways on and surrounding the Port Charlotte High School Campus and the Charlotte County Technical Center. The 1-mile fun run will be on the track and grass fields on the Port Charlotte High School Campus. This year’s race shirt will be made from a microfiber performance material. Only those runners and walkers that pre-register in the 5K (on or before July 30) will be guaranteed these shirts. One-milers that pre-register and 5K participants that do not pre-register may purchase shirts for $5 online (on or before Aug.13) or on race day until supplies run out. www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/PirateTreasureTrot5K.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.