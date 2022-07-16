Charlotte County
Tobacco Free meetingThe Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 3:30 p.m. July 25 at the Family Service Center Building, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. Online option to participate is also available by calling 941-777-3945.
{strong style=”font-size: 1em;”}‘Celebrating Charlotte: Celebrating What Makes This Home’{/strong}
Valerie’s House is hosting its a fundraising event from 1-5 p.m. July 30 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, to raise funds to support Charlotte County children grieving the loss of loved ones. Organizers are planning a day of food samples from some of the areas best restaurants, local brewery tastings, fashion and shopping in the marketplace for unique creations and handmade items. Dillard’s will present a fashion show and provide mini makeup makeovers. General admission tickets are $25 with children ages 5 and younger admitted free with paying adult. VIP tickets are $35 each and entitle the purchaser to shop one hour before doors officially open. Tickets are available at www.valerieshouse.org/events. All funds raised will be used to support programming costs of Valerie’s House in Charlotte County, including materials for group nights and school groups, staff for group nights, counseling services, legal, financial and food assistance for grieving children and families.
Chronic pain self-management workshopsLee Health’s “It’s All About You,” Chronic Pain Self-Management Program” is free and meets weekly for six weeks. Information presented in the virtual workshop can help you become empowered to improve your quality of life. Learn how to more easily manage your medications; understand the benefits of exercise; manage symptoms of stress, pain and fatigue; and make smarter decisions related to health eating. Participants will receive a copy of the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain.” The sessions will be held Thursdays from 1-3 p.m., beginning Aug 11. Call 239-424-3121 for more information.
Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration is open for track and field events. Registration begins Aug. 15. For additional information, call 941-681-3760, visit the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood or online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Night of Hope & HealingA celebration of what the community does to help end child abuse by bringing hope and healing to victims and their families. 6 p.m. Nov. 3. The Suncoast Air Center, 400 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Enjoy food and cocktails from local restaurants, silent and live auctions, and the opportunity to change lives and bring hope to the children of our community. For more information, call 941-365-1277, ext. 120.
Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. We play cards, Bingo, have sing-a-longs and go out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.
Weight Loss & Fitness Support Group
TOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, how weight affects health and strategies for obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight. TOPS meets every Wednesday at South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. Weigh-in starts at 8:45 a.m. Meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. For more information, visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com. There are also meetings on Fridays at the First Presbyterian Church, MacDonald Hall, 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Weigh in starts at 8:15 a.m., Meeting starts at 8:50 a.m. For more information, call 304-919-3794.
Dance 2 B Fit
Choreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. $2. For more information, call 941-681-3760.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s
10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www. pedalingforparkinsons.org.
Rock Steady Boxing
12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.
Englewood Community Beach Yoga
Daily from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Englewood Beach, 2100 N. Beach Road. For more information, visit lovinglightyoga.com or call 941-473-0135.
Beach Yoga
9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
