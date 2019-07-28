Drive-in movie trivia night at Chelsea Place
Chelsea Place Adult Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is bringing back the ambience of the drive-in movies at its upcoming Trivia Night at the Port Charlotte facility from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 30. The event will feature food, drink and fun. A donation of $10 is requested from attendees, with all proceeds going to the United Way of Charlotte County. To RSVP, call Amie Conti at 947-787-0687.
Quarter Auction for Pregnancy Solutions
Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 West Price Boulevard, North Port, will host a Quarter Auction for Pregnancy Solutions, an organization empowering men, women and youth with life affirming options and support. Pregnancy Solutions helps over 700 clients a year, offering free services for Venice, North Port and Port Charlotte families, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. This event is for those 18 and older. Bring rolls of quarters and money for paddles and have a great time supporting a great cause. For more information, call 941-408-7100 or 941-883-6346.
Pirate Treasure Trot 5K
This 5K race is held as a fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams at Port Charlotte High School on Aug. 17. The 5K course is flat and winding, multi-surface, with the start and finish on the paved track. The course includes some grass fields, paved sidewalks, parking, and driveways on and surrounding the Port Charlotte High School Campus and the Charlotte County Technical Center. The 1-mile fun run will be on the track and grass fields on the Port Charlotte High School Campus. This year’s race shirt will be made from a microfiber performance material. Only those runners and walkers that pre-register in the 5K (on or before July 30) will be guaranteed these shirts. One-milers that pre-register and 5K participants that do not pre-register may purchase shirts for $5 online (on or before Aug.13) or on race day until supplies run out. www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/PirateTreasureTrot5K.
‘Remember the Fallen’ Memorial Run
The NPFR Honor Guard will host their 9th Annual “Remember the Fallen” 5K and 10K Memorial Run on Sept. 7 at 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Inspired by the events that took place on 9-11-01, this will be a day to remember, honor and support the first responders and members of the armed services who protect and serve our community and country every day. Info: runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/Remember theFallen5KMemorialRun.
Venice Triathlon 2019
A great family event where you will swim parallel with the shore in the Gulf of Mexico, bike on smooth, closed Harbor Drive, run on paved roads and sidewalks through Maxine Barritt Park to Caspersen beach will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. All racers must be annual USAT members or purchase one-day membership day of the race. Photo ID required for race bags/timing chips. Swim 400 meters, bike 11.5 miles and run 5K. For more information, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/Venice/Triathlon.
Teen Health Fair
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will host its first Teen Health Fair to help students and families get connected with health services, information and community resources. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Goldstein Library at Ringling College of Art and Design, located at 1228 Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota. The fair will feature free STD and health screenings, raffles, performances and free lunch. The event is free to the public, but visitors are encouraged to register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BXXJWR5. For more information, contact the Department of Health in Sarasota County at 941-861-2874.
Frantz EyeCare Day of Giving Back
Frantz EyeCare announces its fourth annual Day of Giving Back-scheduled for Oct. 4, when deserving individuals will receive the gift of sight, compliments of Frantz EyeCare. This is the fourth year Frantz EyeCare has participated in Mission Cataract, a program that provides free Cataract Surgery to deserving patients whose vision has been affected by cataracts and cannot afford to pay for the procedure to remove them. Surgeries will be performed at the Suncoast Surgery Center in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-418-0999 or learn more at BetterVision.net.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charlotte County will be held on Oct. 5 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Sign up today at act.alz.org/charlottefl or contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or email: kaheldman@alz.org.
Golf tournament to raise money for scholarship funds
The second annual APWA/PRES joint golf tournament will be held with registration and continental breakfast at 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice. Raffle tickets, mulligans and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. Entry fee is $75 per player which includes continental breakfast, buffet lunch, cart, green fees, range balls, door prize and goodie bag. For more information, contact dpopescu@dkmassoc.com.
