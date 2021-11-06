CDBIA Professional Women in Building Triathlon
Starting at noon Nov. 7, participate in a challenge including axe throwing, modified cornhole and mini golf. $300 for first place, $200 for 2nd and $100 for 3rd place. A portion of the net proceeds will benefit the Professional Women in Building Scholarship fund, which helps women build a career in construction. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a Twisted Fork feast and an event shirt. Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For more information visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Parkinson’s Combined Support GroupThis group is designed for both people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to come together for connection and support at any stage of their Parkinson’s journey. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 9 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. www. neurochallenge.org.
Holiday tips for families facing Alzheimer’sDementia experts will be hosting a program on how to navigate the holidays and keep your brain and body healthy at 1 p.m. Nov. 9. Amy Schenk, R.N., BSN, MSEd, program manager, Alzheimer’s Association, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, will discuss the different level of complexity Alzheimer’s caregivers face, give quick self-care tips, and advice on how to plan for travel, gift giving ideas, managing family celebrations and more. Cynthia Perthuis, CSA, CDP, CADDCT, Alzheimer’s community educator, will talk about the latest research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement to help participants incorporate these recommendations into a plan for a healthy approach to the holidays. Register at bit.ly/alzhappyholidays or contact the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Griefshare ProgramGriefShare is returning to Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, beginning Nov. 10. This is a 13-week program that will be held at the church on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon in room 3/5. Sign up at bspconline.org or call 941-639-0001.
Price Creek Dentistry to host Veteran’s Free Dentistry DayVeterans in the North Port community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Price Creek Dentistry on Nov. 17. Cleaning and fillings will be provided between 8 a.m. and noon. at 1500 Price Creek Way, North Port. Patients will be accepted by appointment only. Veterans are asked to bring a valid form of Veteran’s identification (Veteran’s I.D., license with Veteran’s stamp or DD214). For more information, call 941-200-5094 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
Parkinson’s Power Hour & Care Partner ConnectionThis group is designed for both people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to come together for connection and support at any stage of their Parkinson’s journey. 1-2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Peace River Presbytery, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port. www.neurochallenge.org.
Community Educational SeriesAn educational series will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on the following dates at Chelsea Place Senior Daytime Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Call 941-787-0687 to register.
Nov. 18: Tammy Wilkie, Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office Community Affairs Unit “Community Programs: Take Me Home Program, Project Lifesaver & DNA Kits.”
Dec. 9: Mark Martella, attorney, Dellutri Law Group. “Protecting You and Your Family, Why A Estate Plan Is More Than Just a Will” and “The 7 Biggest Financial Mistakes People Make to Blow Their Retirement.”
Free autism screening for childrenGolisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to 5 years of age. The next screening will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, suite 102, Fort Myers. A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.
Care Partner Connection for advanced stage Parkinson’s diseaseA networking support group for care partners who face challenges specific to advanced stage Parkinson’s disease. 1-2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Peace River Presbytery, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port. www.neurochallenge.org.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity’s 23rd annual Turkey TrotThe 23rd annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun Walk is at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 25. Chase the bicycle riding turkey around the Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/CCHabitatTurkeyTrot.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Cause 4 Fashion ShowYour afternoon begins with a mimosa on the terrace overlooking Sarasota Bay and special luncheon prepared by Chef Paul Mattison of Mattison’s Restaurant and Catering. Then the fashion show begins. You will cheer and applaud the models — people with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners — as they rock the runway modeling the latest fashions. Cause 4 Fashion raises funds to provide personalized care advising, education, therapeutic and support programs to people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-926-6413 or email maryjo@ neurochallenge.org.
Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5KThe Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5K is Dec. 4. It includes the Chick-fil-A 5K and 1 Mile Family Walk/Run. 1814 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Registration at 6:15 a.m. Sign up at https://run signup.com/Race/Events/ FL/PortCharlotte/ChickfilAPortCharlotte.
Beach Yoga9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
Monoclonal antibody treatmentsAnyone 12 years or older and weighing at least 88 pounds, and are high-risk, have the virus or have been exposed to COVID-19, is eligible for the monoclonal treatment. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. To make an appointment, visit www.patientportalfl.com.
Lee Health announces plans for new hospital campusThe Lee Health Board of Directors approved plans to move forward in planning a new hospital campus in Fort Myers. Tentatively known as “Lee Health Colonial Campus,” the property will sit on 52 acres of land along Challenger Blvd., between Colonial Blvd. and Winkler Ave. Lee Health anticipates the campus will include an acute care hospital with 216 beds, 16 operating rooms, 30 emergency room bays and a 16-bed observation unit. The campus will also house a complement of ancillary and social services and will include a medical office building. The anticipated opening date of the campus is 2027. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.
