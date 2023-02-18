Blood drive

Punta Gorda Elks is sponsoring a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at 25538 Shore Drive in Punta Gorda. Donors will receive a $29 e-gift card, a long sleeve T-shirt and a Chick-fil-A sandwich gift card. There also is an opportunity for a wellness checkup. No appointment required. For more information, call 1-888-936-6283


 

