Blood drive
Punta Gorda Elks is sponsoring a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at 25538 Shore Drive in Punta Gorda. Donors will receive a $29 e-gift card, a long sleeve T-shirt and a Chick-fil-A sandwich gift card. There also is an opportunity for a wellness checkup. No appointment required. For more information, call 1-888-936-6283
Beginner Indoor Cycling LessonsAdd indoor cycling to your workout routine. Learn how to set up your bike, techniques and various positions. 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesdays in February. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.
Loveland Center Ability 5K Run and 1K Fun WalkStarts at Laishley Park, onto Harborwalk, past Gilcrest Park and back on March 26. Park in Laishley parking lot in front of Laishley Crab House, 50 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Registration is from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Start Times: 5K at 8 a.m. 1K Fun Walk at 8:15 a.m. Sign up at www.lovelandcenter.org.
Muddy Princess Punta Gorda 2023 Mud RunMuddy Princess is an outdoor 5K obstacle mud run for women only, ages 9 and up. Run, walk, crawl, climb, slide and laugh your way along the course. Complete the run as fast or as slowly as you like. 8 a.m. April 8. The Farm, 1447-2351, FL-31 Punta Gorda. To register, visit www.muddyprincess.com.
Muddy Kids Family Obstacle Mud RunA 1.5-2.2-mile family obstacle mud run for kids ages 5-15 and their families. Get ready to climb, jump, slide or crawl through 15 fun obstacles. 8 a.m.-noon April 9. Gates open at 7 a.m. The Farm, 1447-2351, Punta Gorda. www.muddykids.us/events/punta-gorda.
Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. The group play cards, Bingo, has sing-a-longs and goes out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.
Hashimoto support groupHashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder where an individual’s immune system makes antibodies that attack the thyroid gland. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For additional information, call 941-787-4234.
Weight Loss & Fitness Support GroupTOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming, and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, weight loss and health, and strategies to achieve a healthy weight. Visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com or call 304-919-3794 for more information. Meetings: TOPS 0828 Wednesdays, weigh-in 8:45 a.m., meeting 9:15 a.m. at South PG Heights Civic Center, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. TOPS 0133 Fridays, weigh-in 8:15 a.m., meeting 8:45 a.m. at Trinity UMC, 23084 Seneca Ave, Charlotte Harbor.
Dance 2 B FitChoreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Centennial Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. $2. For more information, call 941-613-3230 or email cyndybaxter17@hotmail.com.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www. pedalingforparkinsons.org.
Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.
Englewood Community Beach YogaDaily from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Englewood Beach, 2100 N. Beach Road. For more information, visit lovinglightyoga.com or call 941-473-0135.
Beach Yoga9 a.m. daily at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
