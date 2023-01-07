Cycling event

The 8th Annual Spin-a-Thon is an indoor cycling event where participants can ride up to 4 hours 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 11 at Punta Gorda YMCA,

 Ground Picture/Shutterstock

8th Annual Spin-a-Thon

An indoor cycling event where participants can ride 1,2,3 or up to 4 hours. Rockin’ music, team teaching and drawings. 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 11 at Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999. Proceeds benefit the YMCA of Southwest Florida Children and Families Scholarship Fund.


 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments