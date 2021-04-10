Lee Health to host drive-thru Health Fair
Lee Health is hosting a drive-thru health fair at Lee Health Coconut Point to provide Southwest Florida with valuable health and wellness information in a safe, physically-distanced environment, from 8-11 a.m. April 17 at Lee Health Coconut Point 23450 via Coconut Point, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero.
Participants will drive up to the first station where registration will be confirmed and they will be given a bag to gather materials from Lee Health and community organizations as they make their way through the route. Participants are required to wear a mask.
At each stop, participants will be greeted by wellness experts with information on health services, physicians and local community resources. Participants can expect to gain valuable insight and resources on topics including heart health, stroke prevention, nutrition, living an active lifestyle, rehabilitation services, memory care, breast health, COPD/asthma, cancer prevention and care, hearing, vision and behavior health. There will also be stations to provide information on resources available for seniors and families. RSVP in advance at www.tinyurl.com/DriveThruHealthFair.
Golf tournament raises funds for domestic violence survivors
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center is hosting its annual SPARCCle on the Links golf tournament on April 22 at Plantation Golf and Country Club. 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice.
Registration is $135 and includes green fees, individual carts, a boxed lunch, beverages and awards. Additional opportunities to participate in a putting contest, closest to the pin and longest drive keep things exciting.
Players also have a chance to win a $50,000 cash prize from the hole in one contest, sponsored by The Bob Adams Agency. Registration opens at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. To register, visit www.sparcc.net/events or contact Ning Qin at nqin@sparcc.net.
Autism screening for young childrenGolisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to five years of age.
The next screening will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23 at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, Suite 102, Fort Myers. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.
Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership meetingThe Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:30 a.m. April 27 via video conferencing. Register at bit.ly/TFPApril2021 or call 941-777-3945. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke.
‘Hope for Homeless’ Golf ScrambleThe “Hope for the Homeless” Golf Scramble will be May 1 at the Deep Creek Golf Club, 1260 San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda.
This event is a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed teams. The cost is $85 per person. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event and shotgun is at 8:30 a.m. Contact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, ext. 134, or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org to reserve a spot.
Spring 2021 Community ConversationCommunity Conversations is a health series by the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County that will invite various public health experts to discuss current health topics and trends most relevant to area residents.
Each Community Conversation will have a Q&A portion for you to ask the featured health expert some of the most pressing questions you have always wanted to know more about. Community Conversation welcomes Dr. Maka Tsulukidze, M.D., PhD, MPH, Assistant Professor at the Florida Gulf Coast University in the Department of Health Sciences, Marieb College of Health & Human Services.
Dr. Tsulukidze will discuss current mental health trends and provide practical research-based strategies that we can all take to improve our daily mental health, especially in this time of COVID. The virtual conversation is from 2-3 p.m. May 5. To register, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCSpr21.
