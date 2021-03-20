Women in Wellness helping Women in Crisis
Join Korman Relief & Wellness Center as women business owners showcase a variety of services including yoga, massage, posture and movement assessments, hearing tests and anti- aging therapy, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27. There will also be drawings and giveaways. Admission is $15. All proceeds benefit the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.). Korman Relief & Wellness Center, 16954 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-6700.
Alzheimer’s Association to host panel on Lewy body dementiaAs part of its virtual “Ask the Expert” program series, the Alzheimer’s Association will bring together top medical professionals from across the state of Florida for a panel discussion on Lewy body dementia. “Managing Behaviors in Lewy Body Dementia” will explore how to better discern and manage behaviors associated with this particular form of dementia. Among the topics of discussion will be the burden of Lewy body dementia on caregivers and their health — a matter that will be addressed by Dr. James Galvin, professor of neurology and psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Another featured panelist will be Dr. Melissa Armstrong, director of the Mangurian Clinical-Research Headquarters for Lewy Body Dementia at the University of Florida. Other topics will include fluctuations and psychiatric features of Lewy body dementia — to be presented by Tanis J. Ferman, Ph.D., a clinical neuropsychologist and professor of psychiatry and psychology at Mayo Clinic — and a presentation from Alzheimer’s Community Educator Carol White regarding triggers and management strategies for challenging behaviors. The free program will begin at 2 p.m. April 6. To register, visit bit.ly/ManagingLBD or call 800-272-3900.
Golf tournament raises funds for domestic violence survivorsSafe Place and Rape Crisis Center is hosting its annual SPARCCle on the Links golf tournament on April 22 at Plantation Golf and Country Club. 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Registration is $135 and includes green fees, individual carts, a boxed lunch, beverages and awards. Additional opportunities to participate in a putting contest, closest to the pin and longest drive keep things exciting. Players also have a chance to win a $50,000 cash prize from the hole in one contest, sponsored by The Bob Adams Agency. Registration opens at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. To register, visit www.sparcc.net/events or contact Ning Qin at nqin@sparcc.net.
‘Hope for Homeless’ Golf ScrambleThe “Hope for the Homeless” Golf Scramble will be May 1 at the Deep Creek Golf Club, 1260 San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda. This event is a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed teams. The cost is $85 per person. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event and shotgun is at 8:30 a.m. Contact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, ext. 134, or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org to reserve a spot.
