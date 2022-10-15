Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day

Veterans in the North Port community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Price Creek Dentistry on Nov. 9.

Caregiver cruise on land

A catered lunch along with different stations where you can relax and unwind. Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the 24TwentyOne Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For reservations or additional information, call 941-763-2195.


 

