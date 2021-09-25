Child safety seat check
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will be hosting two events to educate parents on how to choose the right seat, install it correctly, get the right fit and know when it’s time to upgrade to the next seat. To aid in keeping residents and staff safe, these events will be by appointment only. Sept. 27-28. Technicians will be on site to check child safety seats to ensure they are installed correctly and properly fitted to your child. For qualifying applicants, a limited number of car seats are available. As a parent, caregiver, guardian, grandparent, foster parent or designee you may qualify for a child safety seat for your eligible child(ren), dependent(s) or those whom you provide care, including transportation, on a regular basis. To find out find if you qualify, contact 941-624-7200, ext. 7273. Only one car seat is allowed per child. Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
‘Lunch Time Learning’ series for caregiversJoin the Florida chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association for “Lunch Time Learning” programs to help families navigate dementia caregiving for loved ones both near and far. Both programs will feature Certified Care Manager Heidi Brown and Alzheimer’s Community Educator Louise Gallagher as guest speakers.
The first program on Sept. 30 will address the benefits of geriatric care management.
The Oct. 19 program will share insightful tips for long-distance caregivers. “Resetting Roles: The Gift of Geriatric Care Management” will be held at noon Sept. 30.
“Five Tips for Long-Distance Caregiving” will begin at noon Oct. 19. Both programs will be hosted virtually via Zoom and registration is requested.
To register, contact the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit bit.ly/ResettingRoles and bit.ly/AlzFiveTips.
11th annual Tour de North PortRegistration is now open for the 11th annual Tour de North Port sponsored by People for Trees, an organized on-road scenic bicycle ride covering 15, 35, or 65 miles of the most beautiful, natural settings seen in all of Southwest Florida. The Tour de North Port is not a race. Includes breakfast, a catered lunch, delicious desserts, fully-stocked rest stops, mobile SAG. Register online by Oct. 22. The first 400 to register will receive a free ride T-shirt and goodie bag. Doors open at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 for check-in and breakfast, with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St., North Port. Early pickup for registration packet/T-shirt and check-in available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23 during the “Taste of North Port Food Fest” at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. For more information or to resister, visit www.peoplefortrees.com, call Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Community Educational SeriesAn educational series will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on the following dates at Chelsea Place Senior Daytime Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Call 941-787-0687 to register.
Oct. 28: Amy Schenck, program specialist for The Alzheimer’s Association
Nov. 18: Tammy Wilkie, Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office Community Affairs Unit “Community Programs: Take Me Home Program, Project Lifesaver & DNA Kits.”
Dec. 9: Mark Martella, attorney, Dellutri Law Group. “Protecting You and Your Family, Why A Estate Plan Is More Than Just a Will” and “The 7 Biggest Financial Mistakes People Make to Blow Their Retirement”
Health & Wellness ExpoThe Fall Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Call 941-204-2222 or email info@onholdprod.com for more information.
Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5KThe Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5K is Dec. 4. It includes the Chick-fil-A 5K and 1 Mile Family Walk/Run.1814 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Registration at 6:15 a.m. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/FL/PortCharlotte/ChickfilAPortCharlotte.
Monoclonal antibody treatmentsAnyone 12 years or older and weighing at least 88 pounds, and are high-risk, have the virus or have been exposed to COVID-19, is eligible for the monoclonal treatment. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. To make an appointment, visit www.patientportalfl.com.
Online program for problem gamblersThe Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling is launching a new, no-cost Online Program for Problem Gamblers, created with partnership support from the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Floridians can now access online interactive support immediately, on-demand.
No insurance is needed and no additional payments for in-person services are charged. Designed using the latest science, combined with data generated from decades of assisting problem gamblers, the program offers meaningful and effective ways for people in Florida to get help.
For anyone in need of assistance, contact the FCCG’s 24/7 888-ADMIT-IT HelpLine via phone at 888-236-4848, text 321-978-0555, email fccg@ gamblinghelp.org, chat at gamblinghelp.org, social media or by download the 888-ADMIT-IT mobile app.
Every contact is free and confidential. Multilingual support is available.
