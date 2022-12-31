Tobacco-free

Charlotte County Tobacco Free quarterly meeting

The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will have its quarterly meeting at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Family Service Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. An online option to participate is also available by calling 941-777-3945. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke.


 

