Frantz EyeCare introduces Smile laser vision correction
Jonathan M. Frantz, M.D., FACS, medical director and chief surgeon of Frantz EyeCare, is pleased to announce the addition of SMILE to the suite of laser vision correction services offered by Frantz EyeCare. Dr. Frantz is the first surgeon in Southwest Florida to offer this latest technology in refractive surgery.
SMILE is a minimally- invasive laser vision correction procedure for the treatment of myopia or nearsightedness and astigmatism. With over 3 million procedures performed worldwide year to date, this revolutionary procedure was FDA approved to be performed in the U.S. beginning in 2017.
SMILE technology utilizes the VisuMax femtosecond laser to create a thin, contact-lens-shaped layer just beneath the surface of the eye and then a small opening through which that layer is removed, correcting the patient’s vision. With this new treatment option, Frantz EyeCare is now offering patients access to the newest, most advanced refractive laser vision correction technology currently available.
The primary distinction between SMILE and LASIK is that the SMILE procedure has a substantially smaller incision (flapless) — which most often yields a shorter recovery time for patients and a low incidence of dry eye syndrome. SMILE is ideal for patients who are 22 years of age or older with documentation of a stable manifest refraction over the past year as demonstrated by a change in the sphere and cylinder of less than or equal to .50D in magnitude.
Offices are located in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Punta Gorda, Lehigh Acres and Naples. 239-418-0999 or BetterVision.net.
New nursing leadership at Fawcett Memorial Hospital
Stormy Dulovich, MHA, RN, CCRN-K has been appointed chief nursing officer of Fawcett Memorial Hospital. Dulovich was previously the assistant chief nursing officer at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. She has more than 20 years of bedside nursing experience. She also led a system-wide, critical response team for central Ohio care sites for the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and received high honors for her work. Dulovich received her Masters of Healthcare Administration and Bachelors of Nursing from Ohio University. She is a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and the American Organization of Nurse Executives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.