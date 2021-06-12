Thursday Talks
The Punta Gorda YMCA is excited to introduce a new lecture series called Thursday Talks. Speakers with diverse backgrounds will be stopping by the Punta Gorda YMCA to share a bit about their careers, past or present. June 17: Air Force Brigadier General Bud Bell. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Free and open to the public. Sign up by registering at the Punta Gorda YMCA or call 941-505-0999.
Free autism screening for young children
Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to five years of age.The next screening will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 25 at the pediatric specialist office, 15901 Bass Road, suite 102, Fort Myers. The ASD screening is conducted by the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. The screenings are administered by an advanced practice registered nurse, who has extensive training and experience in typical child development and developmental disorders. A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.
