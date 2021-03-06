Alzheimer’s Association program to explore differences between dementia and aging
To many, forgetfulness may seem a normal aspect of aging, but at what point does memory loss become a warning sign for Alzheimer’s or another dementia? The Alzheimer’s Association will address this topic with a virtual program titled “I’m Having Trouble with My Memory, What Now?” at 10:30 a.m. March 13. Attendees of the free, virtual program will learn about the differences between normal aging, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, as well as the stages and risk factors of Alzheimer’s and the resources available to those facing the disease. Another featured guest speaker of the program will be Dr. Arif Dalvi, director of both the St. Mary’s Medical Center Memory Disorders Center and the Comprehensive Movement Disorders Program at Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute. Visit www.bit.ly/AlzMemory to register or call 800-272-3900.
Senior Resources Open House
Senior Resources Open House is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Masks are required. No registration required, call Amie Conti for additional information at 941-787-0687.
Project Detect 5K run/walk
A scenic and flat 5K will be at the Riverwood community, 4250 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte on March 20. The course is dog and stroller friendly. Proceeds from the Project Detect 5K are used to provide free cancer screenings for uninsured and underinsured residents of Charlotte County. Day of run/walk check in and registration is from 7-7:45 a.m. Run/walk starts at 8 a.m. Be there on the early side as each car will have to go through security when entering the neighborhood. Registration fee includes T-shirt, goodie bag, water, snack and entertainment. To ensure desired T-shirt size, registration must be received by Feb. 28. For more information or to sign up, visit www.projectdetect.org.
Women in Wellness helping Women in Crisis
Join Korman Relief & Wellness Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27, as women business owners showcase a variety of services, from yoga, to massage, to posture and movement assessments, to hearing tests, to anti-aging therapy, with the ability to even try them out yourself. There will also be drawings and giveaways. Admission is $15. All proceeds benefit the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.). Korman Relief & Wellness Center, 16954 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-6700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.