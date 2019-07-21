Christmas in July
Santa’s helpers for children and veterans will host its Christmas in July beginning with kick stands up at 12:15 p.m. July 21 from Gatorz Bar and Grill, 3816 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Live music, food and raffles. Door entry is an unwrapped toy, no stuffed animals, or $10 cash at the door. Finishing location will be at 1 p.m. at Bar 17, 3149 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda.
Parkinson’s group meetings
• Learn about Inbrija during a Special Presentation by Acorda “Parkinson’s OFF Periods and the Role of a New Treatment Option” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at Neuro Challenge Foundation North Port, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port. RSVP to Chelsea Dooley at chelsea@neurochallenge.org or 941-926-641, ext: 300.
• North Port JFCS Care Partner Connection with Carolyn Stephens, LCSW (Open Forum and Sharing) and Parkinson’s Power Hour from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at Neuro Challenge Foundation North Port, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
• Movers and Shakers Parkinson’s Discussion Group, (Open forum and Sharing) from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 25 at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice.
• Punta Gorda Parkinson’s Support Group People with Parkinson’s and Care Partners Breakout Groups from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 26 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
For a full listing of Neuro Challenge programs and services, visit www.neurochallenge.org.
Quit Your Way
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Find help from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 22 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Bayfront Tools and services to help you get started. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership meeting
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:15 a.m. July 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. The meeting is free and open to the public. The Partnership is committed to educating others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. For more information, contact prevention@drugfreecc.org.
Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class
Excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. July 23 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Baby Care and Safety Class
This newborn class will teach you the basics of baby care and answer questions about how to keep your newborn safe from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 23 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Attendance should be planned for the last trimester of pregnancy. Partners are encouraged to attend. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Fit Nation Thunderdome
This event is a two day CrossFit competition being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 27-28 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Puunta Gorda. Athletes of all ages will be attending. Tickets at the door will be $15 per day or $25 for the weekend. To purchase advance discount tickets ($20 for the weekend) go to www.fnthunderdome.com/event-tickets. There will be food, vendors and most of the competition takes place indoors. For more information, call 941-833-5444.
Drive-in movie trivia night at Chelsea Place
Chelsea Place Adult Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is bringing back the ambience of the drive-in movies at its upcoming Trivia Night at the Port Charlotte facility from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 30. The event will feature food, drink and fun. A donation of $10 is requested from attendees, with all proceeds going to the United Way of Charlotte County. To RSVP, call Amie Conti at 947-787-0687.
Quarter Auction for Pregnancy Solutions
Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port, will host a Quarter Auction for Pregnancy Solutions, an organization empowering men, women and youth with life affirming options and support. Pregnancy Solutions helps over 700 clients a year, offering free services for Venice, North Port and Port Charlotte families, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. This event is for those 18 and older. Bring rolls of quarters and money for paddles and have a great time supporting a great cause. For more information, call 941-408-7100 or 941-883-6346.
Golf tournament to raise money for scholarship funds
The second annual APWA/PRES joint golf tournament will be held with registration and continental breakfast at 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice. Raffle tickets, mulligans and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. Entry fee is $75 per player which includes continental breakfast, buffet lunch, cart, green fees, range balls, door prize and goodie bag. For more information, contact dpopescu@dkmassoc.com.
