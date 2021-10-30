Community Educational Series
An educational series will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on the following dates at Chelsea Place Senior Daytime Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Call 941-787-0687 to register.
Oct. 28: Amy Schenck, program specialist for The Alzheimer’s Association.
Nov. 18: Tammy Wilkie, Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office Community Affairs Unit “Community Programs: Take Me Home Program, Project Lifesaver & DNA Kits.”
Dec. 9: Mark Martella, attorney, Dellutri Law Group. “Protecting You and Your Family, Why A Estate Plan Is More Than Just a Will” and “The 7 Biggest Financial Mistakes People Make to Blow Their Retirement.”
Connecting Caregivers Virtual ConferenceThe Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s is offering a three day conference for caregivers from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2-4. The event will offer resources, insights and proven techniques to give you the support needed to enhance your life while honoring the wishes of your loved one. Register at https://connectingcaregiversconference.com.
CDBIA Professional Women in Building TriathlonStarting at noon Nov. 7, participate in a challenge including axe throwing, modified cornhole and mini golf. $300 for first place, $200 for 2nd and $100 for 3rd place. A portion of the net proceeds will benefit the Professional Women in Building Scholarship fund, which helps women build a career in construction. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a Twisted Fork feast and an event shirt. Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For more information visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Price Creek Dentistry to Host Veteran’s Free Dentistry DayVeterans in the North Port community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Price Creek Dentistry on Nov. 17. Cleaning and fillings will be provided between 8 a.m. and noon. at 1500 Price Creek Way, North Port. Patients will be accepted by appointment only. Veterans are asked to bring a valid form of Veteran’s identification (Veteran’s I.D., license with Veteran’s stamp or DD214). For more information, call 941-200-5094 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity’s 23rd annual Turkey TrotThe 23rd annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun Walk is at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 25. Chase the bicycle riding turkey around the Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/CCHabitatTurkeyTrot
Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5KThe Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5K is Dec. 4. It includes the Chick-fil-A 5K and 1 Mile Family Walk/Run. 1814 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Registration at 6:15 a.m. Sign up at https://run signup.com/Race/Events/ FL/PortCharlotte/ChickfilAPortCharlotte.
Beach YogaBeach yoga is held at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
Monoclonal antibody treatmentsAnyone 12 years or older and weighing at least 88 pounds, and are high-risk, have the virus or have been exposed to COVID-19, is eligible for the monoclonal treatment. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. To make an appointment, visit www.patientportalfl.com.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Cause 4 Fashion ShowYour afternoon begins with a mimosa on the terrace overlooking Sarasota Bay and special luncheon prepared by Chef Paul Mattison of Mattison’s Restaurant and Catering. Then the fashion show begins. You will cheer and applaud the models — people with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners — as they rock the runway modeling the latest fashions. Cause 4 Fashion raises funds to provide personalized care advising, education, therapeutic and support programs to people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-926-6413 or email maryjo@ neurochallenge.org.
