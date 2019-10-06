Hip and knee pain? Ask Dr. Davis
Have your questions answered one-on-one for all your hip and knee ailments at noon Oct. 9 at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, fourth floor conference room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Lunch provided. Register at www.BayfrontHealth Events.com.
Blood drive
OneBlood is holding a blood drive on Oct. 9 outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All blood donors will receive a OneBlood cancer awareness T-shirt, keychain, Culver’s “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” coupon for free custard and a Beall’s extra 15% off coupon, as well as a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening and a snack. ID required For more information, or to make an appointment online, visit www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code 9354.
Distinguished speaker series
Open to people with Parkinson’s disease, care partners and members of the medical community. Speakers: Mary Spremulli: addressing swallowing challenges in Parkinson’s disease and London Butterfield: tools for enhancing cognitive fitness and memory. 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 12 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Registration is required. For more information, call 941-926-6413, ext. 300 or www.neurochallenge.org.
Everything you need to know about CBD
“Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask” will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Ananda Yoga in North Port. The workshop will cover the history of the use of hemp oil for healing, the benefits of CBD oil, the quality differences in products on the market, how to choose a quality CBD product and help educate people on the myriad of misinformation circulating about CBD. If you would like to attend or for more Information, call 941-875-8582. Ananda Yoga is at 13035 Tamiami Trail, Suite E, North Port.
Hiatal hernias and acid reflux
Hernias can sometimes play a role in the development of acid reflux and chronic reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease. There are a variety of treatments for both; most can be managed medically, but some do require surgery. Learn about the signs, symptoms and non-surgical and surgical treatment options. Speaker: Matthew Tufts, M.D., general surgeon. 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Lunch provided. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
Don’t punish pain rally
The rally will be held in conjunction with dozens of others across the nation to protest the discrimination and abuse of patients with chronic pain caused by the federal and state governments denying them access to adequate medication. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., Fort Myers. dontpunishpainrally.com.
Trick or Trot 5K Trail Run
Come join fellow ghouls and goblins in this Halloween-themed (costumes encouraged) 5K trail run through Ann Dever Park in Englewood Oct. 19. Gender-specific shirt guaranteed if registered by Oct. 17. Awards for overall, youth, masters, grand and senior masters, veteran masters and top three male/female in each age group. Online registration ends Oct. 17 at runsignup.com/Race/FL/Englewood/TrickorTrot5KTrailRun. Proceeds benefit the Zoomers scholarship fund and Suncoast Humane Society.
Golf tournament to raise money for scholarship funds
The second annual APWA/PRES joint golf tournament will be held with registration and continental breakfast at 7 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice. Raffle tickets, mulligans and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. Entry fee is $75 per player which includes continental breakfast, buffet lunch, cart, green fees, range balls, door prize and goodie bag. For more information, contact dpopescu@dkmassoc.com.
