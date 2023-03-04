Exercise class

EnhanceFitness is an evidence-based group exercise program for older adults living with chronic conditions at the Punta Gorda YMCA.

Punta Gorda Y 8th Annual Spin-a-Thon

8 a.m.-noon March 18 at the Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. An indoor cycling event where participants can choose to ride 1,2,3 or up to 4 hours. Proceeds help support our Children and Families Scholarship Fund. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.


 

