Toy drive under way
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, is hosting its fourth annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions. Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St. Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
In-home fall prevention and hands-only CPR
Learn some home improvement tips to keep you and your loved ones safe from a potentially dangerous fall. And, learn the method of CPR recommended by the American Heart Association that is ten times more likely to save someone in cardiac arrest then not doing anything. 2 p.m. Nov. 18. Senior FUNdamentals, 27690 Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Call 941-628-3719 to register.
Infant massage class
Learn massage techniques to help soothe and relax your infant while promoting bonding time. 11 a.m. Nov. 19. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte Space is limited. RSVP required. Call 941-766-4414 to register.
Lab values: What’s normal and what’s not
So your physician ordered some routine lab tests due to a concern, for a routine wellness visit, of for the management of a chronic medical condition. Results are in. But what do they mean? Learn how to read and understand those abbreviations and unfamiliar terms. Attendees are welcome to bring recent test results for review. Lunch provided. Eileen deGrandis, M.D., vascular surgeon, will speak. 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19. RSVP required. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
Attend a seminar: What do you have to lose?
If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. with you. 5 p.m. Nov. 20. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Everything you want to know about CBD
“Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask” free workshop will at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Ananda Yoga, 13035 Tamiami Trail, Suite E, North Port. The workshop will cover the history of the use of hemp oil for healing, the benefits of CBD oil, the quality differences in products on the market, how to choose a quality CBD product and help educate people on the myriad of misinformation circulating about CBD. The workshop will be taught by Teri Michel, who is a licensed massage therapist and certified Ayurvedic Health Educator. If you would like to attend or for more Information, call 941-875-8582.
‘The A, B, C and Ds of Medicare Coverage’
Chelsea Place Senior Care’s ongoing series of third-Thursday free educational events will continue Nov. 21 with a timely presentation on Medicare. “The A, B, C and Ds of Medicare Coverage” takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Chelsea Place Adult Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Featured speaker Dave Marziale, aka “The Insurance Guy,” will cover the following: Review of Part A, B, C and D Medicare Coverage, When and How to Enroll, What it Costs and Ways to Pay, How it Works with Other Insurances, What is Medicare Advantage? and Does it Cover Assisted Living and Home Care? For more information or to RSVP, call 941-787-0687 or aconti@chelseaplacecare.com.
Free Dental Day
Free basic dental care: X-rays, exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings. Arrive early: first come, first served. Veterans will be seen first. 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 22 at New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, email SmileFaith@marshalldentistry.com.
Tomahawk 5K
A family fun 5K event at the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, CoolToday Park. Finish inside the park at home plate and see your finish on the JumboTron. You’ll enjoy a rollicking post-race at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar with breakfast and drinks. 7:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, West Villages. $35 per runner. To enter, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/BravesTomahawk5K.
