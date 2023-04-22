Tobacco-free

Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership meeting

The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will hold its quarterly meeting at 3:30 p.m. April 24 at the Family Service Center Building, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. An online option to participate is also available by calling 941-559-1946.


   

 

