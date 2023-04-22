The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will hold its quarterly meeting at 3:30 p.m. April 24 at the Family Service Center Building, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. An online option to participate is also available by calling 941-559-1946.
Community Health Fair8:30 a.m.-noon April 25 at Franz Ross YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. For additional information, call 941-629-9622.
Women’s Health & Safety Matters Expo10 a.m-2 p.m. May 6 at the Morgan Family Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. The event features a mammogram bus for women in need, women’s safety instruction, women and children health care services and products, table massages, women’s riding safety course sign up from Harley-Davidson, mental health and other women’s employment services including resume writing and more. There will be tables for children to buy affordable ($1-$3) Mother’s Day gifts. Sponsored by Kiwanis. For more information, call 941-685-3572.
Child Safety and Wellness WorkshopEach class will include information on child safety and wellness including child passenger safety, water safety, nutrition and sleep safely. Technicians will be available to check if car seats are installed properly. There will be a limited number of seats for those who qualify. 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 18 at 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda. Register at https://tinyurl.com/DOHCCchildsafety.
Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. The group play cards, Bingo, has sing-a-longs and goes out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.
Hashimoto support groupHashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder where an individual’s immune system makes antibodies that attack the thyroid gland. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For additional information, call 941-787-4234.
Weight Loss & Fitness Support GroupTOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming, and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, weight loss and health, and strategies to achieve a healthy weight. Visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com or call 304-919-3794 for more information. Meetings: TOPS 0828 Wednesdays, weigh-in 8:45 a.m., meeting 9:15 a.m. at South PG Heights Civic Center, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. TOPS 0133 Fridays, weigh-in 8:15 a.m., meeting 8:45 a.m. at Trinity UMC, 23084 Seneca Ave., Charlotte Harbor.
12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.
Dance 2 B Fit
Choreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Centennial Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. $2. For more information, call 941-613-3230 or email cyndybaxter17@hotmail.com.
Englewood Community Beach Yoga
Daily from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Englewood Beach, 2100 N. Beach Road. For more information, visit lovinglightyoga.com or call 941-473-0135.
Beach Yoga
9 a.m. daily at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
