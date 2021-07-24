Florida Department of Health
in Charlotte County to offer COVID-19 vaccines at multiple locationsWalk-ins will be accepted at all locations, while supplies last. DOH-Charlotte will be accepting appointments for the Loveland location. All others are on a walk-in basis only. To make an appointment, call 941-624-7200. For more information and locations, visit https://bit.ly/3BzOKRO.
Tobacco Free Partnership meetingThe Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:30 a.m. July 27 at the Charlotte County Healthy Start Coalition office: 17940 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Video option to participate is available by calling 941-777-3945. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke.
Lunch & Learn about cataractsDuring this free seminar, you’ll benefit from an insightful learning experience regarding cataracts symptoms, types and treatment. Noon July 28 at Community Eye Center, 21275 Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. RSVP by calling 941-265-8878 or https://quigleyeye.com.
Learn how to better manage your chronic painWould you like to learn how to better manage chronic pain conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain, headaches and more? Lee Health Solutions will be holding a free six-week workshop, entitled “Chronic Pain Self-Management” — a research-based program originally developed by Stanford University. Information presented in the virtual workshop can help you become empowered to improve your quality of life. Learn how to more easily manage your medications; understand the benefits of exercise; manage symptoms of stress, pain and fatigue; and make smarter decisions related to health eating. Participants will also receive a copy of the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain”. The virtual sessions will be from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Aug. 4. For more information, call 239-424-3121.
Virtual Dystonia Zoo DayThe inaugural Virtual Dystonia Zoo day in 2020 united thousands of individuals from all 50 states and 9 countries, on the same day, at the same time, to raise awareness and raise funds to support the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. Fun live and virtual activities will be planned throughout the day from zoo keeper chats and expert chats to social media contests and arts and crafts. The live stream kicks off at noon Sept. 25. Register at https://letszoothis.swell.gives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.