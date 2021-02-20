Girls on the Run registration is open
Girls on the Run of SWFL’s registration for the spring season is now open. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The season will culminate with a 5K event to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season. More information about the program and registration can be found at www.gotrswfl.org.
Program explores link between traumatic brain injury and dementia Over the past few decades, research has linked traumatic brain injury to an increased risk of developing dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Association will examine this link in detail at “Heads Up: TBI and Understanding Potential Long-term Consequences,” as part of the organization’s “Ask the Expert” virtual program series at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Featuring Dr. Andrew Keegan, clinical medical director of the Roskamp Institute Neurology Clinic, and dementia specialist Louise Gallagher as guest speakers, the free program will explore the long-term impacts of traumatic brain injury on one’s brain health, as well as some evidence-based lifestyle tips that can help to reduce risk of dementia.
Visit www.bit.ly/ALZprogram to register, or call 800-272-3900.
Biomarkers the focus of Alzheimer’s Association programAll Floridians interested in learning about the use of biomarkers in Alzheimer’s research are invited to attend “Entangled: Tau, Alzheimer’s and Brain Health,” a free, virtual program of the Alzheimer’s Association. To start the program off, keynote speaker Rodney Guttmann, Ph.D., will discuss the importance of biomarker research for identifying Alzheimer’s disease, to be followed by a presentation on “Healthy Living for the Brain and Body” by Alzheimer’s community educator Andre Hall.
“Entangled: Tau, Alzheimer’s and Brain Health” will begin at 1 p.m. Mar.ch 3. The program is free to attend. To register, visit www.bit.ly/AlzEntangled or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
‘Be Red Cross Ready’ The South Florida Red Cross launched its ‘Be Red Cross Ready’ preparedness classes virtually, in an effort to encourage the community to be prepared and have a plan for any type of emergency. The free, virtual classes are offered for older adults, children, and their families to understand what type of disasters can occur in their area, steps they can take to prepare, and provide ways they can help themselves and others cope through disasters.
Classes will be offered throughout March. Registration is required. To learn more, visit red cross.org/PrepareSFL.
Project Detect 5K run/walk
Project Detect is a 501©(3) organization founded by residents of the Riverwood community in Port Charlotte. Project Detect’s mission is to raise funds to finance early cancer detection screenings for uninsured and underinsured adults in Charlotte County. March 20. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/FL/Port Charlotte/ProjectDetect Feet Across Riverwood5KRunWalk. New this year: Dog walk/best dressed dog contest. For more information, visit www.projectdetect.org.
