Dance as exercise

Dance 2 B Fit uses choreographed dance with movement and strengthening to workout every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer.

‘Diabetes Prevention Through Nutrition and Meal Planning’

The health talk will feature medical expert Raymond de la Rosa, M.D. and registered dietician Alyssa Dunaway from 7:30-9 a.m. May 3 at the Suncoast Auditorium on the campus of Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd., Englewood. To register, call 941-473-3919. To learn about upcoming sessions or to register online, visit https://bit.ly/EnglewoodWellnessSeries2022.


   

 

