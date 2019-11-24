Toy drive up and running
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are hosting their fourth annual toy drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive goes through Dec. 6.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group).
Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St. Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
Bayfront Baby Place expands educational offerings for new moms andfamilies
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte has added two new classes to the lineup of courses already offered monthly to prepare mothers and families before and after the birth of a child.
New classes include infant massage and a sibling’s course. In addition to infant CPR, tours, childbirth education, baby care and safety, and a breastfeeding support group that is offered monthly, families will also have the opportunity to participate in infant massage class, where attendees will learn massage techniques to help soothe and relax infants while promoting bonding time.
Sibling class is geared to prepare big brothers and sisters for the arrival of a new family member. To learn more about these and all of the free support services and educational offerings Bayfront provides for growing families, visit www.BayfrontBabies.com.
Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class
Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. 1:15 p.m. Nov. 26 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity’s Turkey Trot 2019
The 21st annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun Walk will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Come chase the bicycle riding turkey around FSW’s beautiful campus on Thanksgiving morning.
All proceeds benefit families in need of safe, decent, affordable homes. Compete for medals in the 5K run or partake in the 5K fun walk before feasting on your big meal. Visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org/events/turkey-trot or email events@charlottecountyhfh.org for more information.
Free Dentistry Day
Those wishing to receive dental work are also asked to arrive early as the event is a first come, first serve basis. Due to time constraints and an overwhelming need for this service in the community, services will be limited to one procedure per patient. Treatment limited to one procedure of a dental cleaning, dental filling or dental extraction. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Family Dentistry of Port Charlotte, 2300 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-209-5959.
Mistletoe Ball: Homeless Coalition’s ‘Winter Wonderland’
The 12th annual Mistletoe Ball, themed “Winter Wonderland” is set for Dec. 14. This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high-energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez.
Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight. There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best. All the event’s net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at 941-627-4313, ext. 132, or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org.
‘The A, B, C and Ds of Medicare Coverage’
Chelsea Place Senior Care’s ongoing series of third-Thursday free educational events with a presentation on Medicare. “The A, B, C and Ds of Medicare Coverage” takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Chelsea Place Adult Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Featured speaker Dave Marziale, aka “The Insurance Guy,” will cover the following: Review of Part A, B, C and D Medicare Coverage, When and How to Enroll, What it Costs and Ways to Pay, How it Works with Other Insurances, What is Medicare Advantage? and Does it Cover Assisted Living and Home Care? For more information or to RSVP, call 941-787-0687 or aconti@chelseaplacecare.com.
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years.
Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499.
There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443) or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
