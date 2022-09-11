weight loss and fitness

TOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. TOPS meets every Wednesday at South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda.

 Shutterstock

Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022

Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Register at www.Tinyurl.com/2022SeniorGames.


 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments