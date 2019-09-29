Eye Q & A
Dr. Eric Schaible of Community Eye Center and St. Lucy’s Eye Surgery Center will be holding a question and answer round table at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at South Port Square, 23013 Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Topics will be glaucoma, cataracts and macular degeneration.
Frantz EyeCare Day of Giving Back
Frantz EyeCare announces its fourth annual Day of Giving Back-scheduled for Oct. 4, when deserving individuals will receive the gift of sight, compliments of Frantz EyeCare. This is the fourth year Frantz EyeCare has participated in Mission Cataract, a program that provides free Cataract Surgery to deserving patients whose vision has been affected by cataracts and cannot afford to pay for the procedure to remove them. Surgeries will be performed at the Suncoast Surgery Center in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-418-0999 or learn more at BetterVision.net.
Hawaiian Hula for Health
Come in for a complimentary class Oct. 4. Hula dance to “Tiny Bubbles,” “Pearly Shells” and more. Enjoy the rhythm of the islands with gentle moves that naturally firm and tone the hips, legs, arms and upper body. Classes will meet Fridays 10:30-11:30 a.m. For information, call Keoki at 941-474-6412. Anne & Chuck Dever Regional Park, is at 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charlotte County will be Oct. 5 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Sign up today at act.alz.org/charlottefl. or contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or email kaheldman@alz.org.
Golf Fore Hope
Golf Fore Hope, a golf tournament to benefit the Hope Parkinson Program, is scheduled for Oct. 5 at The Golf Club at Magnolia Landing at 3501 Avenida Del Vera Blvd., North Fort Myers. The scramble format tournament will begin with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and includes 18 holes of golf. Afterward, golfers will enjoy a cookout lunch featuring prizes, raffles and more. Individual golfers are $75 each; four-golfer teams are $300. The event is limited to 25 teams. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Online registration and sponsorships are available at Donate.HopeHCS.org/Golf. For information on registration and hole sponsorships, contact Martin Haas at martin@entechus.com or 239-229-1000.
Blood drive
OneBlood is holding a blood drive on Oct. 9 outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All blood donors will receive a OneBlood cancer awareness T-shirt, keychain, Culver's "Give a Pint, Get a Pint" coupon for free custard, and a Beall's extra 15% off coupon, as well as a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening and a snack. ID required For more information, or to make an appointment online, visit www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code 9354.
Distinguished speaker series
Open to people with Parkinson's disease, care partners and members of the medical community. Speakers: Mary Spremulli: addressing swallowing challenges in Parkinson's disease and London Butterfield: tools for enhancing cognitive fitness and memory. 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 12 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Registration is required. For more information, call 941-926-6413, ext. 300 or www.neurochallenge.org.
'Synchronizing the Symphony in Your Brain'
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra presents "Synchronizing the Symphony in Your Brain" Oct. 12 as part of the Medical Grand Rounds annual luncheon-lecture series. Guest speaker Carlos L. Maas will lead the audience through a fascinating lecture illustrating the relationships between neurofeedback, human behavior and the orchestra.
Tickets are $50. Registration fee includes a cocktail reception at noon and luncheon-lecture at 1 p.m at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 S.W. Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Register at charlottesymphony.com or by calling 941-205-5996.
Trick or Trot 5K Trail Run
Come join fellow ghouls and goblins in this Halloween-themed (costumes encouraged) 5K trail run through Ann Dever Park in Englewood Oct. 19. Gender-specific shirt guaranteed if registered by Oct. 17. Awards for overall, youth, masters, grand and senior masters, veteran masters and top three male/female in each age group. https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Englewood/TrickorTrot5KTrailRun. Online registration ends Oct. 17. Proceeds benefit the Zoomers scholarship fund and Suncoast Humane Society. If you are unable to race but would like to support the Zoomers Scholarship fund, click on the Donate button on the race website.
Tobacco Free Partnership meeting
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 22 at the CareerSource, 3745 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to educating others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco, and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. For more information, contact prevention@drugfreecc.org.
Haunted Health Fair
A Haunted Health Fair will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Village Place Health & Rehabilitation Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Vendors, bounce house plus tricks and tricks for the whole family. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
Golf tournament to raise money for scholarship funds
The second annual APWA/PRES joint golf tournament will be held with registration and continental breakfast at 7 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice. Raffle tickets, mulligans and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. Entry fee is $75 per player which includes continental breakfast, buffet lunch, cart, green fees, range balls, door prize and goodie bag. For more information, contact dpopescu@dkmassoc.com.
Run Like A Bandit 5K/10K
The 2nd Annual Run Like A Bandit 5K/10K will be Oct. 27 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. It is being hosted by the Port Charlotte Bandits Youth Football and Cheer Programs. All proceeds from the event benefit this program for the kids in our area. Registration ends Oct. 24. For more information or to register, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/RunLikeABandit5k10k.
Run The Runways 5K
Run The Runways 5K will be Nov. 2 at the Punta Gorda Airport. Check in opens at 6 a.m. Run begins promptly at 7:30 a.m. Registration includes one general admission ticket to Saturday’s air show. After the run, come back and enjoy the show, featuring the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. Proceeds from the run benefit Special Olympics Florida. $40 in advance/$45 day-of. Register at www.floridaairshow.com.
Suncoast Living Health and Wellness Expo
Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host Suncoast Living Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2. Visit with health and wellness experts at their informative booths, located on the Village promenade. Register to win great prizes. Free samples and screenings. Free admission and parking. For more information, visit https://www.fishville.com.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity's Turkey Trot 2019
The 21st Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun Walk will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Come chase the bicycle riding turkey around FSW's beautiful campus on Thanksgiving morning. All proceeds benefit families in need of safe, decent, affordable homes. Sign up by Nov. 10 and receive a free T-shirt. Compete for medals in the 5K Run or partake in the 5K Fun Walk before feasting on your big meal. Walkers will receive a bib but will not be timed. Please note that Florida SouthWestern State College is a "no smoking, no pets" campus. Visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org/events/turkey-trot or email events@charlottecountyhfh.org for more information.
