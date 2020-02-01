Fire and Fall Prevention Program
A fire and fall prevention program for older adults will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages, eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Brains and Balance Past 60 Program
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This class will take place 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3-March 18. Research shows that staying mentally sharp and physically stable will improve the quality of life as we age. This class combines balance exercises along with brain training drills in a fun and interactive program. You can register online at https://bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Hope Parkinson Symposium
Health care professionals, therapists, volunteers, care partners and those living with Parkinson’s disease are invited to a morning of education, empowerment and energy at the annual Hope Parkinson Symposium Feb. 7 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required at www.hopeparkinson.org/events. $20 per person includes beverages, deluxe lunch buffet and dessert. An optional pre-event lecture at 10 a.m. by movement disorder specialist Dr. Julie Schwartzbard will present “Recognizing Off Periods in Parkinson’s and the Role of a Unique Treatment Option.” The symposium begins at 11 a.m. with award-winning speaker and humor therapist Leslie Gibson-Weiland, RN, discussing “The Positive Power of Humor, Hope and Healing.” Featured speaker is Nikolaus McFarland, M.D., Ph.D., a movement specialist at University of Florida Center for Movement Disorders and Neurorestoration Chief, Movement Disorder Division, Associate Professor of Neurology. Dr. McFarland will present “What’s New in Medical Care, Research and Treatments for PD.” The event concludes with “Care Partner Communication Tips and Tricks” with Pete and Kelly Gaylord. Symposium exhibitors include FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers, Hope Healthcare, Lee Health Rehabilitation Services and US WorldMeds. Pre-symposium lecture Presenting Sponsor is ACORDA Therapeutics. Supporting sponsors include Abbott; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals; Boston Scientific and Personal Training by Jeri Ann. For more information, call 239-985-7727 or visit www.HopeParkinson.org.
Charlotte County Heart Walk
The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association’s premier event for raising funds to save lives from heart disease and stroke. Check in at 8 a.m. Feb. 8. Call 941-625-3164 to register. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda.
Give Kids a Smile Day Provides Free Dental Services at FSW
The Dental Hygiene program at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers will host its annual Give Kids A Smile Day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 8, in building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. Children ages three to 17 will receive free dental services on a first-come first-served basis. Services that will be offered at no charge include dental cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants and a dental examination. Health educational activities, wellness assessments and child safety education will also be provided. For more information, call the FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic at 239-985-8334.
AARP Smart Driver Course
The AARP Smart Driver Course is the nation’s first and largest refresher course for drivers age 50 and older. It has helped millions of drivers remain safely on the road. You’ll learn how you can manage and accommodate common age-related issues: changes in vision, hearing and reaction time, and prolong years of safe driving. In addition, you’ll learn: Research-based safety strategies that can reduce the likelihood of having a crash; How to understand the links among the driver, vehicle, and road environment, and how this awareness encourages safer behavior; How aging, medications, alcohol, and other health-related issues affect driving ability, and ways to adjust for these changes; How to Increase your confidence behind the wheel; How to drive safely when sharing the road with other road users: trucks, cars, motor homes, motor cycles, bicycles, and pedestrians; The newest safety and advanced features in vehicles; When driving may no longer be safe and How to explore other ways to travel. Those who attend this 6-hour course may also get a reduction in their auto insurance. Call your auto insurance company for details. The class will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd.. Port Charlotte. Anyone is welcome to take the class. Cost: $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers, payable at the beginning of the class, by check payable to AARP. No cash or credit cards will be accepted. To receive the AARP rate, you must bring your AARP membership card to class. Advance registration is required. Call Bob Reed at 941-249-4650.
Powder Puff Charity Classic Golf Tournament
This is the 41st annual Powder Puff Golf Classic Women’s golf tournament. the goal is to provide a fun-filled competitive golf venue for amateur women while supporting community charities.All proceeds from our 2020 tournament will be donated to the local Tidewell Hospice. Feb. 21-23 at Port Charlotte Golf Club, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. 941-661-0626 or powderpuff@gmail.com.
Health & Wellness Fair
Health screening and wellness information by trained professionals at the 8th Annual Health & Wellness Fair, sponsored by Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Brookdale Rotonda, 550 Rotonda Blvd., W. Services will include hearing, blood sugar testing, dental, veterans information, cancer resources, vision, medical marijuana and more. The Senior Friendship Centers, Area Agency on Aging, Division of Blind Services, Englewood Fire Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s representative, FISH, Rotonda Neighborhood Watch and Coastal Cruisers will be on hand. There will also be a presentation at 10:30 a.m. called “Eat Right for Life.” Prize drawing as well as games of chance and a light lunch will be offered with all proceeds donated to St. David’s Jubilee Center, which provides food and other supplies to under-served families and the homeless of Englewood. 941-698-1198.
Harbor Walk for Hunger
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, is holding their 2nd annual Harbor Walk for Hunger at 9 a.m. Feb. 22. Proceeds from the walk will benefit their food pantry which provides healthy, nutritious food to over 500 Charlotte County individuals each month. The walk will begin in the parking lot at Fisherman’s Village and proceed through Gilchrist Park, along the Peace River waterfront, up to Laishley Marina and then back again, in Punta Gorda. The walk is approximately 2 1/2 miles. Each walker is asked to raise a minimum of $20 to enter, although anything more will be greatly appreciated. Monetary donations or non-perishable food items will also be collected at the registration tent for those who may not be able to walk the route. For more information, call 941-625-5262.
Senior Care Conference 2020
Helping you and your loved one navigate the complex world of senior care. Caring for the caregiver, organizing legal affairs, making a financial plan, senior care options and more. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 14. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Space is limited. Reserve your seat at www.seniorsource.com or call 941-677-7233.
Punta Gorda Shav-A-Thon — St. Baldrick’s Foundation Fundraiser
When you sit in the barber’s chair and put on that cape, you transform into a hero for kids with cancer. As a shavee, you’re not only raising funds researchers depend on to cure childhood cancer — you’re also spreading awareness every time you show off your bald head. Your commitment to shave for the cause raises more than funds and awareness — it shows kids who lost their hair during treatment that you support them, and it brings hope to their families and friends. 2-6 pm. March 14. Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, go to www.stbaldricks.org/events/puntagorda.
