Pulmonary diet nutrition class
Learn how eating habits can affect your breathing. The class is free at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave. in Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Lunch and Learn: Hip and Knee Pain Q&A
Have your questions answered one-on-one for all your hip and knee ailments. Orthopedic surgeon Mark Davis, M.D., will speak at the free event at noon Dec. 11 at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, fourth floor conference room, 713 E. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda Lunch provided. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Bayfront baby place Tour
Expecting a baby? View the birthing suites, meet the staff and get questions answered in preparation for an exceptional experience for free at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Main Lobby, 2500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Mistletoe Ball: Homeless Coalition’s ‘Winter Wonderland’
The 12th annual Mistletoe Ball, themed “Winter Wonderland” is set for Dec. 14. This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high-energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez. Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight. There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best. All the event’s net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at 941-627-4313, ext. 132, or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Lunch and Learn: Ways to Reduce Your Stroke Risk
Ways to Reduce Your Stroke Risk will be at noon Dec. 14 at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Building, fourth floor conference center, 713 E. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. Free. Lunch provided. Registration is required. 941-766-4285 or visit ActFAST.eventbrite.com to reserve your seat.
Lunch and Learn: The Benefits of Massage Therapy
Learn about the possible health benefits and what to expect during a massage therapy session at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda. Lunch provided. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
‘Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask’
A free workshop, “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask,” will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Ananda Yoga in North Port. The workshop will cover the history of the use of hemp oil for healing, the benefits of CBD oil, the quality differences in products on the market, how to choose a quality CBD product and help educate people on the myriad of misinformation circulating about CBD. The workshop will be taught by Teri Michel, who is a licensed massage therapist and certified ayurvedic health educator. She has been working with essential oils since 2009 and recently completed a certification on the endocannabinoid system and CBD. If you would like to attend or for more Information, contact Teri at 941-875-8582. Ananda Yoga is at 13035 Tamiami Trail, Ste E, North Port.
Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose?
If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. Seminars are interactive and include members of the weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend or other support person with you. 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Blue Christmas Service at GCUMC
Not everyone is upbeat and cheery for the Christmas holidays. There are many reasons to feel blue — dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over your future. These and many other situations can make parties and joviality painful for many people. If you or someone you know is having a difficult time this Christmas season, join the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 for a special service of remembrance and hope. Jesus came into a broken world. Let Him help mend your heart as we celebrate His gift. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte. The church can be contacted at 941-697-1747 email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or online at GulfCoveChurch.com.
