Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group). Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
Tomahawk 5K
A family fun 5K event at the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, CoolToday Park. Finish inside the park at home plate and see your finish on the JumboTron. You'll enjoy a rollicking post-race at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar with breakfast and drinks. 7:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, West Villages. $35 per runner. To enter, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/BravesTomahawk5K.
COPD community workshop
A COPD Lung Matters community workshop is scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be door prizes and free testing for COPD patients. The free workshop will give support and education on COPD, and involves several health care agencies. RSVP to Jen at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, 941-235-8011.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity's Turkey Trot 2019
The 21st Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun Walk will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Come chase the bicycle riding turkey around FSW's beautiful campus on Thanksgiving morning. All proceeds benefit families in need of safe, decent, affordable homes. Sign up by Nov. 10 and receive a free T-shirt. Compete for medals in the 5K Run or partake in the 5K Fun Walk before feasting on your big meal. Walkers will receive a bib but will not be timed. Please note that Florida SouthWestern State College is a "no smoking, no pets" campus. Visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org/events/turkey-trot or email events@charlottecountyhfh.org for more information.
Mistletoe Ball: Homeless Coalition’s ‘Winter Wonderland’
The 12th Annual Mistletoe Ball, themed “Winter Wonderland” is set for Dec. 14. This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez. Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight. There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best. All the event’s net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at 941-627-4313, ext. 132, or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org.
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443) or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
